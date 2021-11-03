CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
River project may impact Snake River water levels from C.J. Strike to Swan Falls

By Idaho Power
 7 days ago

BOISE — Anglers, boaters and other river users may notice temporary changes to Snake River water levels during the first three weeks as part of an Idaho Power water quality improvement project. Starting Nov. 1, flows may increase below C.J. Strike and Swan...

