The rules of the road seem pretty standard. But they can change based on the season. Snow and ice are added factors for drivers in the winter, but what about snow plows?. The cardinal rule when you encounter a plow on the road is, give it some space. Nick Schirripa is a communications representative for the Michigan Department of Transportation. He said if you are going to follow a plow, make sure to leave 6 to10 car lengths between you and the other vehicle.

TRAFFIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO