PwC's J.C. Lapierre on Transparency, Trust, DEI, Modern Comms Teams, Optimism and Much More

For Wendell Scott, as engaged as he may be in the day-to-day sales responsibilities at Disney Ad Sales as Senior Vice President, he cares deeply about his legacy as a role model who has advanced diversity in the media community. "Let's welcome more [diverse] voices," he urges. "There's no more important time than right now for their voices to be heard." In my lengthy Legends & Leaders conversation with Wendell, we discuss an expansive array of topics ranging from diversity to data, from passions to Upfront planning. As an active practitioner working closely with the agency community, Wendell offers an insider look at an industry in transformation and insights on its future. Get to know Wendell and you'll gain insights into the value and power of leadership. Following are a few of his comments; watch the full Legends & Leaders video above.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO