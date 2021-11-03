CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PwC's J.C. Lapierre on Transparency, Trust, DEI, Modern Comms Teams, Optimism and Much More

By Jack Myers
mediavillage.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleView my Legends & Leaders' conversation with PwC's J.C. Lapierre above. This past June, PwC announced The New Equation, its new, trust-based strategy and structure, accompanied with a massive brand campaign....

www.mediavillage.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Vivun Launches Eval to Bring Transparency and Trust to B2B Buying

New product from PreSales leader keeps buyers and sellers aligned, accelerating sales while dazzling customers. B2B buyers today are looking for a sure thing. They sail into vendor meetings educated, prepared, often having tried the product already. They’ve put off talking to sales until the last possible minute. They wanted to draw their own conclusions. Now they’re laser-focused on making sure the product can do what the business needs. They’ve been burned before. They’re not going to let it happen again.
TECHNOLOGY
ceoworld.biz

3 Ways to Become a More Financially Transparent Organization

Recent studies have demonstrated a lack of trust between employers and employees in the workplace. With this in mind, what can companies do to build a more confident work environment? Rhett Power discusses why money factors into this equation and how business leaders can shore up financial trust among their teams.
ECONOMY
prweek.com

McDonald’s creates brand comms function led by Molly McKenna

CHICAGO: McDonald’s has consolidated its U.S. and global communications external PR teams under a newly created brand communications function, led by senior director of brand comms Molly McKenna. McKenna is reporting to McDonald’s chief communications officer Michael Gonda. The brand communications team will drive the needs of McDonald’s U.S. market,...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pwc#Dei#Comms#Transparency Trust#Modern Comms Teams#Legends Leaders
The Drum

B2B World Fest day 2 highlights from Accenture, PwC, Korn Ferry and more

This is the most dynamic moment in history for B2B marketers. Day two of our live two-day festival explored the many challenges and opportunities currently at hand. Growth, talent, inspiration and the open-armed embrace of all things digital were the big topics of the day. Our hosts – The Drum’s...
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
mediavillage.com

Disney Advertising Sales' Wendell Scott: A Beacon of Hope and a Legacy of Leadership

For Wendell Scott, as engaged as he may be in the day-to-day sales responsibilities at Disney Ad Sales as Senior Vice President, he cares deeply about his legacy as a role model who has advanced diversity in the media community. "Let's welcome more [diverse] voices," he urges. "There's no more important time than right now for their voices to be heard." In my lengthy Legends & Leaders conversation with Wendell, we discuss an expansive array of topics ranging from diversity to data, from passions to Upfront planning. As an active practitioner working closely with the agency community, Wendell offers an insider look at an industry in transformation and insights on its future. Get to know Wendell and you'll gain insights into the value and power of leadership. Following are a few of his comments; watch the full Legends & Leaders video above.
BUSINESS
GamesRadar+

New World dev team "resolves to be more transparent and communicate more frequently"

The development team behind Amazon's MMO New World has pledged to be "more transparent and communicate more frequently". In a lengthy blog posted to the game's official forums, the team addressed dozens of issues, big and small, including character transfers, server status, patch schedules and downtime, economy – deflation, exploits, and coin farming – lag, bugs, and even in-game moderation.
VIDEO GAMES
newfoodmagazine.com

The future of trust and transparency in the food supply chain

New Food’s Bethan Grylls speaks with three well-known food brands to hear how companies can transition to a totally transparent model and outlook. Globally, the food and beverage sector remains on shaky ground, according to a recent report from Edelman on trust. Following an increase in institutional trust between May 2020 and January 2021, consumers’ faith in the food and drink sector has plummeted.1.
ECONOMY
prweek.com

More comms firms launch 'green' and ESG offers as COP26 begins

Liquid has launched an ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) team, headed up by account director Chloe Baker. The firm said its primary offering will be to audit businesses on their current ESG credentials to gauge how attractive they would be to a potential investor. It will also provide recommendations for the business to progress.
ENVIRONMENT
xda-developers

Microsoft Teams revamps Whiteboard, improves Live Transcript, and much more

Microsoft Teams is one of the most popular communication tools right now for businesses and other organizations, especially throughout the recent COVID-19 pandemic. The sudden increase in interest has led Microsoft to speed up the development cycle for Teams, to the point where dozens of new features in a single month isn’t out of the ordinary. Microsoft has now published a blog post covering everything new in Teams for the month of October, and even if you dread logging into Teams for mandatory calls, there are a few features here that might get you excited.
SOFTWARE
The Jewish Press

Supermarket Chain Owner Rami Levy Expelled from Committee Meeting as Investigation of Price Fixing Intensifies

During a heated discussion in the Knesset Economic Affairs Committee on the cost of living in Israel, Committee Chairman MK Michael Biton (Blue&White) and MK Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionism) asked Rami Levy, owner of the supermarket chain that bears his name, to reveal his company’s gross profit margin and accused him of deceiving the public. In response, Levy said he did not know who those MKs were, at which point Chairman Biton expelled him from the meeting, saying, “You will not speak disrespectfully like that in here.”
MIDDLE EAST
u.today

Musk Loses DOGE Market Cap in One Day, 51% SHIB Supply Holder Revealed, BTC Whale Turns $249K into $150 Million: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day:. Elon Musk loses entire Dogecoin market cap in one day. No matter how hard it is to believe, even billionaires have bad days. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Elon Musk's personal net worth has plummeted by $35 billion in just one day. The size of his loss equals the entire market cap of meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Musk’s net worth dropped after Tesla shares plunged 16% this week.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy