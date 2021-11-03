CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon-accounted crude trades poised to gain traction as focus on emissions grows

By Eklavya Gupte
spglobal.com
 7 days ago

Occidental gets greenlight to enter Platts carbon-accounted crude MOC. Paves way for transparent, robust trading in carbon-accounted crude. Carbon intensity of crudes becoming important energy transition element. Crude oil trading is set to undergo a major shift as the fossil fuel industry increasingly looks to offset its carbon emissions...

Markets Insider

3 reasons why gas prices are so high right now

Gas prices in the US have hit a seven-year high. Demand has increased as the economy reopened and Americans have begun driving more. Meanwhile, supply has been constrained because of lower US production and OPEC decisions. Americans are once again feeling pain at the gas pump, and it's because of...
TRAFFIC
mining.com

Investors pushed mining giants to quit coal. Now it’s backfiring

It was supposed to be a big win for climate activists: another of the world’s most powerful mining companies had caved to investor demands that it stop digging up coal. Instead, Anglo American Plc’s strategy reversal has become a case study for unintended consequences. Its exit has transformed mines that were scheduled for eventual closure into the engine room for a growth-hungry coal business.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

Is There an Oil and Fuel Shortage in the U.S. and Is Biden to Blame?

In April 2020, WTI prices went into the negative territory for the first time in history. The world was awash with oil and negative prices reveal that drillers were willing to pay money to get the oil removed from the fields. The world has come a long way since then and crude oil prices recently rose to the highest level since 2014. Is there an oil and fuel shortage in the U.S. in 2021?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

DR Horton says supply chain problems, tight labor decrease home sales

Net sales drop 33% amid building material shortages, tight labor market. Robust housing construction demand supports PVC demand, pricing. DR Horton's net sales in fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 fell 33% as the largest US homebuilder faced building material shortages and a tight labor market, CFO Bill Wheat said Nov. 9. Not...
ECONOMY
spglobal.com

Malaysia's palm oil stocks rise 4% on month as output beats market expectations

Malaysia's palm oil stocks rose 4.4% month on month to 1.834 million mt at end October on better-than-expected production and a dip in exports, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said in a monthly update Nov. 10. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Crude palm...
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Jan Brent-Dubai EFS widens, India issues tender for West African crudes

India began issuing spot tenders seeking West African and Middle East crudes while the January Exchange of Futures for Swaps spread widened further at Singapore opening Nov. 10. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 11 am in Singapore (0300 GMT), the January Brent/Dubai...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

UK keen to back African clean energy projects amid $13 bil investments: official

Will not back these projects in multinational financial institutions. UK can support few oil, gas projects that support energy transition. The UK is interested in supporting green hydrogen and renewables development in Africa amid an investment pipeline of over $13 billion in clean energy, a government official said Nov. 9, as the country halts overseas assistance for fossil fuels projects in the continent.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

OIL FUTURES: Crude lower as EIA projects oversupplied market by early 2022

1120 GMT: Crude oil futures were lower in mid-morning trade in Europe on Nov. 10, as the latest EIA Short Term Energy Outlook projects oil markets to be oversupplied in early 2022. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The EIA is set to release...
TRAFFIC
Street.Com

Corrective Action Gains Traction

Typically when everyone agrees that the market should do something, it is less likely to occur. That has been the case recently as far as dealing with overbought and extended technical conditions. Despite how obvious it has been that the market needs a rest, it has persisted with a strong uptrend.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

EIA raises its 2021 U.S. retail gasoline price forecast

The U.S. Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 forecast for U.S. regular gasoline retail prices by 1% to $3 a gallon, according to a monthly report released Tuesday. The EIA also said domestic gasoline consumption rose to an average 9.2 million barrels per day in October, but it's expected to fall below 9 million barrels a day this month and "remain below that level until May 2022." West Texas Intermediate crude prices, the U.S. benchmark, will likely average $69.02 a barrel this year, up 0.8% from the October forecast, while Brent crude, the global benchmark, is forecast at $71.59 a barrel this year, up 0.3% from the previous forecast, the EIA said. U.S. oil production is expected to average 11.13 million barrels per day this year, up 1% from October's forecast. In Tuesday dealings, December WTI crude was up 88 cents, or 1.1%, to $82.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December gasoline rose 2.7 cents, or 1.2%, to $2.35 a gallon. January Brent crude added 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.87 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.
TRAFFIC
spglobal.com

REFINERY NEWS ROUNDUP: Runs rise at Russian plants as works finish

Russian refineries processed 23.911 million mt (about 5.6 million b/d) of crude in October, up 12% on the year and 5.1% higher than in September, according to energy ministry data. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The year-on-year increase in throughput was due to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Listen: Gas pays the price

S&P Global Platts' Ciaran Roe and Ira Joseph break down the unprecedented price movements in recent LNG and gas markets. The discussion focuses on how we arrived at this point of unusual tightness and whether the conditions that brought us here will persist. Then the discussion turns to the evolving pricing relationship between JKM and TTF, how LNG imports have been trading above Europe's main gas hub for months, and how the US Henry Hub fits into the mix. The final segment looks ahead to how short-term price volatility may trigger changes in long-term gas and LNG contracts and the types of indexation that will underpin them.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

U.S. Consumers To Foot The Bill For Surge In Natural Gas Exports

U.S. consumers and utilities will be paying much higher prices for natural gas and energy this winter, as record American natural gas exports amid sluggish domestic production growth have raised prices for the fuel. The global natural gas supply crunch has impacted U.S. prices, too. But it has also drawn...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Singapore kicks off multi-pronged energy transition strategy

Singapore's journey from an international oil and refining hub, that has been core to its economy for decades, to a new energy future, has kicked off in earnest. A slew of announcements at Singapore International Energy Week 2021 included plans to have around 30% of Singapore's electricity supply from low-carbon electricity imports by 2035.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilmanmagazine.com

A Promising Future for the Oil Industry

The hydrocarbon industry has been a target of attack in the last three decades due to the increased concern over carbon emissions and other pollutants, and more than once the business has been buried when the market declines. There had never been such a great impact on the industry as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

