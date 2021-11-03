CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

HollyFrontier readies renewable diesel project as Q3 refining margins jump

By Janet McGurty
spglobal.com
 7 days ago

HollyFrontier on Nov. 3 reported strong third-quarter results from its refining segment due to high demand and margins as it prepares to bring online its Cheyenne, Wyoming, renewable diesel project. The company has made significant acquisitions in...

www.spglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
anacortestoday.com

HollyFrontier closes deal on Shell refinery

HollyFrontier Corporation announced on November 1 the completion of the acquisition of the Shell Puget Sound Refinery, on-site cogeneration facility and related logistics assets, from Equilon Enterprises LLC d/b/a Shell Oil Products U.S. The transaction included “aggregate cash consideration of $613.6 million, which consists of a base cash purchase price of $350.0 million, hydrocarbon inventory with an estimated closing value of approximately $266.2 million and other closing adjustments and accrued liabilities of $2.6 million,” said a HollyFrontier press release. Mike Jennings, President and CEO of HollyFrontier commented, “The Puget Sound Refinery has a strong record of financial and operational performance that we believe will complement our existing refining business. The refinery supplies transportation fuels into the premium Pacific Northwest region and sources advantaged Canadian crude, further enhancing our refining asset base. We are committed to the continued safe and environmentally responsible operations of the facility and welcome Puget Sound’s highly skilled workforce to the HollyFrontier family.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Comprehensive low-carbon fuel adoption vital to energy transition, IGU says

The International Gas Union is advocating for the adoption of all available forms of renewable gas in markets globally to help ease the pains of the energy transition. In its inaugural Global Renewable and Low Carbon Gas Survey Report released Nov. 10, the group said the shift would require strong and clear policy support from governments globally.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilmanmagazine.com

A Promising Future for the Oil Industry

The hydrocarbon industry has been a target of attack in the last three decades due to the increased concern over carbon emissions and other pollutants, and more than once the business has been buried when the market declines. There had never been such a great impact on the industry as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

US LNG WEEKLY: GCM rises slightly on week after high tanker rates fuel swings

Shifting production levels at home, shipping rates at sea and activity in destination markets spurred back and forth movement during the week of Nov. 2-9 for the export value for LNG cargoes loading on the US Gulf Coast 30-60 days forward. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes &...
TRAFFIC
spglobal.com

PetroChina expects tight global natural gas supply to ease in 2022

The tight supply situation of natural gas in the global markets is expected to ease to a certain extent in 2022 as production growth is forecast to outpace demand, said Luo Yizhou, vice president of PetroChina International Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of state-owned PetroChina. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

US EIA lowers Q4 Henry Hub spot gas price, expects winter volatility

Q4 Henry Hub spot gas price forecast falls 26 cents to $5.54/MMBtu. Q4 gas marketed production rises by 1.38 Bcf/d to 102.98 Bcf/d. The US Energy Information Administration Nov. 9 lowered its forecast Henry Hub natural gas spot prices by 26 cents to $5.54/MMBtu for the fourth quarter of 2021, and it dropped its Q1 forecast 29 cents from the previous month's estimates to $5.24/MMBtu.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Refining#Soybean Oil#Corn Oil#Shell#Sinclair Energy#Artesia
spglobal.com

Gas utilities expand renewable natural gas project investments in Q3

The range of renewable natural gas projects at gas utilities is moving beyond dairy and hog farms to include wastewater treatment plants, landfills, and other methane-waste producing facilities. Source: Align RNG. U.S. gas distributors ramped up their commitment to a growing portfolio of renewable natural gas projects in the third...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
smarteranalyst.com

Brookfield Renewable Posts Mixed Q3 Results

Renewable power company Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) has reported mixed results for the third quarter of 2021 as Funds From Operations (FFO) surpassed expectations but revenues fell short. Headquartered in Bermuda, Brookfield Renewable’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

CN expands foray into sustainability through electric locomotives, renewable diesel

Canadian railway CN is delving into two sustainability initiatives that seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from a locomotive’s power sources. First, CN (NYSE: CNI) and Wabtec (NYSE: WAB) announced Thursday that CN has purchased Wabtec’s FLXdrive battery-electric locomotive. CN plans to partner with Wabtec to put into service the next-generation technology, which CN says can reduce fuel consumption and emissions by up to 30%.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
county10.com

City of Lander launches renewable energy project

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Senior Center will soon generate some of its own clean, renewable power thanks to a funding award from Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky program participants. The money will support the installation of 65 solar panels and an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station for Senior transportation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Norfolk Daily News

Renewable energy project developer selects Norfolk for office

Bluestem Energy Solutions — a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy generation projects — has announced plans to open a new office in Norfolk. The location will be the third Bluestem office in the state of Nebraska, joining the headquarters in Omaha and a service center in Columbus. The...
NORFOLK, NE
rigzone.com

Oil Refiner Weighs Spinoff of Renewables Business

"We are taking a long-term view and want to prepare for the future," CVR Chief Executive Officer Dave Lamp said. CVR Energy Inc., the oil refiner controlled by billionaire investor Carl Icahn, may split off its renewable-fuels business to tap a broader universe of capital. “We are taking a long-term...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thefern.org

Renewable diesel boom is bane of bakers

Bakers are experiencing a “soybean oil supply crisis” of soaring prices and limited availability due in part to the land rush of investors into renewable diesel fuel, said an Ohio baking executive on Wednesday. Soy oil is a key ingredient in baked goods as well as the feedstock for making renewable diesel. “Economists report that… » Read More.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Metro International

SK Innovation flags steady Q4 growth in refining margins

SEOUL (Reuters) – SK Innovation Co Ltd, owner of South Korea’s top refiner SK Energy, said on Friday that it expects steady fourth-quarter growth in refining margins as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes and demand returns. The company posted an operating profit of 619 billion won ($528.95 million) in the July-September...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Phillips 66 profit blasts past estimates on refining margins boost

(Reuters) - Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) posted a quarterly profit that trounced market expectations on Friday, as its refining margins jumped nearly five-fold on resurging demand for motor fuels following COVID-19 vaccinations and easing restrictions. Gasoline and distillate consumption in the United States, the world's largest fuel consumer, is back in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

