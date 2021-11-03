HollyFrontier readies renewable diesel project as Q3 refining margins jump

HollyFrontier Corporation announced on November 1 the completion of the acquisition of the Shell Puget Sound Refinery, on-site cogeneration facility and related logistics assets, from Equilon Enterprises LLC d/b/a Shell Oil Products U.S. The transaction included “aggregate cash consideration of $613.6 million, which consists of a base cash purchase price of $350.0 million, hydrocarbon inventory with an estimated closing value of approximately $266.2 million and other closing adjustments and accrued liabilities of $2.6 million,” said a HollyFrontier press release. Mike Jennings, President and CEO of HollyFrontier commented, “The Puget Sound Refinery has a strong record of financial and operational performance that we believe will complement our existing refining business. The refinery supplies transportation fuels into the premium Pacific Northwest region and sources advantaged Canadian crude, further enhancing our refining asset base. We are committed to the continued safe and environmentally responsible operations of the facility and welcome Puget Sound’s highly skilled workforce to the HollyFrontier family.”

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 8 HOURS AGO