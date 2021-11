How do the Montréal Canadiens explain what happened Saturday night? How do they explain their uncanny ability to take a fantastic start and throw it away completely? How do they explain what happens when their complete and total dominance over a Vegas Golden Knights team – which hasn’t had the best start to the season either – ultimately leads to a lopsided loss? In many ways, there isn’t something one can point to and say “that’s what they did wrong”. Sometimes, you just have to throw up your hands in frustration and befuddlement.

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO