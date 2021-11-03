CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Brazil's commodities exports for October

 7 days ago

SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's government published on Wednesday export data for the month of...

theedgemarkets.com

Malaysia's end-October palm oil stocks up on better output, weaker exports

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 10): Malaysia's end-October palm oil inventories rebounded from the month before as exports sank, while production climbed to a 13-month high, data by the nation's palm oil board showed on Wednesday (Nov 10). The stockpile of the world's second largest producer expanded 4.42% from September to 1.83...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

India raises ethanol purchase price to cut surplus sugar

MUMBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - India's cabinet on Wednesday approved raising the price at which oil marketing companies will buy ethanol from sugar mills by 1.3% to 63.45 rupees ($0.8536) a litre, a minister said. The decision will help sugar mills, saddled with massive mounds of the sweetener, divert cane...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia's 2021 grain harvest progress as of Nov. 9

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest grain exporters, has harvested 122.3 million tonnes of grain before drying and cleaning, data from the agriculture ministry showed on Wednesday. RUSSIA'S GRAIN HARVEST PROGRESS (Nov. 9) All grains: Wheat Barley Maize Sunflower Sugar Rapeseed Soybeans (corn) seeds beet Crop, mln tonnes 122.3 78.0 18.7 12.8 15.0 38.1 3.0 4.8 Crop, as of Nov. 10, 135.6 87.8 22.2 12.3 13.0 32.3 2.7 4.2 2020 Harvested area, mln 44.7 27.8 7.9 2.4 9.3 1.0 1.6 2.9 hectares Harvested area, as of 46.1 28.9 8.2 2.3 8.2 0.9 1.4 2.5 Nov. 10, 2020 Farmers have already sown winter grains for next year's crop on 18.1 million hectares compared to 19.1 million hectares on Nov. 10, 2020, the data showed. (Compiled by Polina Devitt; editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-FranceAgriMer cuts wheat export forecast for 2021/22, raises stocks

PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday lowered its forecast of French soft wheat exports in the 2021/22 season, citing an expected shift to maize use in animal feed after a rally in wheat prices and increased competition on international markets. In monthly forecasts, the office cut...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poultry#Beef#Tns#Reuters#Ore
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Russia may revise formula for wheat export tax if prices rise further

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, may change a formula it uses to calculate its grain export taxes in case of major price growth in the global market, its agriculture minister Dmitry Patrushev told a government meeting on Wednesday. Russia, which supplies wheat mainly to...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

India cbank chief says fuel excise duty cut is inflation positive

MUMBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Indian government's move to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel earlier this month will be significantly positive for inflation, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday adding that growth impulses have become stronger. The central bank had earlier flagged the risk...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Brazil's B3 bourse to launch local soybean futures contract

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian stock exchange operator B3 SA will launch a local soybean futures contract developed in partnership with the CME Group, B3 said on Wednesday, as it aims to improve hedging tools for the grain supply chain in Brazil. According to B3, the so-called "Futuro...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean futures extend gains, joined by corn and wheat

CHICAGO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Wednesday as the market rebounded after prices on Tuesday dropped to their lowest level since December 2020. The market hit the 11-month low before the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday issued a lower-than-expected U.S. soybean crop...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans pause after rally on surprise USDA yield cut

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors weighed an unexpected cut to the U.S. government's harvest forecast against favourable crop conditions in Brazil and easing demand in China. Wheat and corn edged higher thanks to some spillover support from Tuesday's rally in...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

$12.74 becomes new price resistance level for soybean market, analyst says

The sweeping soybean price reversal, after reaching the lowest level since February 19, is a sign that a short-term low may be in place. On Tuesday, the USDA report was nowhere near as bearish as feared, and this opens the door for the market to be more sensitive to South American weather developments.
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Wheat firm on world supply worry; USDA report awaited

HAMBURG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat firmed on Monday, again underpinned by concerns about declining world supplies following nine-year highs reached last week. Corn and soybeans drifted as dealers adjusted positions ahead of key crop and inventory forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Chicago Board of Trade...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Euronext plans Jan. 3 launch for durum futures

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Euronext will launch trading in its planned durum wheat futures on Jan. 3, the market operator said on its website https://live.euronext.com/en/product/commodities-futures/EDW-DPAR. Euronext had previously targeted a launch in the fourth quarter of this year. The durum contract will begin a push by Euronext into cash-settled...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

France raises 2021 wheat, maize and sunseed crop estimates

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - France's farm ministry on Tuesday raised its estimate for 2021 soft wheat production in the European Union's biggest grain grower to 35.5 million tonnes from the 35.2 million projected last month. That would be 21.5% above last year's poor crop and 6.2% above the five-year...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentine farmers have sold 33.6 mln tonnes 20/21 soybeans - govt

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 33.6 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 crop year, the Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday in a report with information updated through Nov. 3. The sales pace was behind that of the previous season. At this point last year,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans consolidate after slide ahead of USDA report

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Tuesday after hitting their lowest in nearly a month as traders waited to see if a U.S. government report would support expectations of improved harvest prospects. Corn edged higher, halting a five-day fall, as investors adjusted positions before...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Philippines Q3 agricultural output shrinks 2.6% y/y

MANILA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - * The Philippines' agricultural output contracted at an annual pace of 2.6% in July-September, reflecting production declines in crops, livestock and fisheries sectors, the statistics agency said on Monday. * Crops output, which accounted for 54% of the overall agricultural production, fell 0.2% despite a...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Column: China's bifurcated commodity imports show economy's struggles

LAUNCESTON, Australia (Reuters) - China’s imports of major commodities in October showed the extent of the struggles of the world’s second-biggest economy with energy shortages. There was strength in imports of natural gas and coal, but weakness in crude oil, iron ore and copper. In effect, the October data reflected...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine 2021/22 grain exports up 18.4% so far

KYIV, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 20.6 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up 18.4% from 17.4 million tonnes at the same stage a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. That included 12.9 million tonnes of wheat, 4.5 million tonnes of...
AGRICULTURE

