See Brazil's commodities exports for October

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest grain exporters, has harvested 122.3 million tonnes of grain before drying and cleaning, data from the agriculture ministry showed on Wednesday. RUSSIA'S GRAIN HARVEST PROGRESS (Nov. 9) All grains: Wheat Barley Maize Sunflower Sugar Rapeseed Soybeans (corn) seeds beet Crop, mln tonnes 122.3 78.0 18.7 12.8 15.0 38.1 3.0 4.8 Crop, as of Nov. 10, 135.6 87.8 22.2 12.3 13.0 32.3 2.7 4.2 2020 Harvested area, mln 44.7 27.8 7.9 2.4 9.3 1.0 1.6 2.9 hectares Harvested area, as of 46.1 28.9 8.2 2.3 8.2 0.9 1.4 2.5 Nov. 10, 2020 Farmers have already sown winter grains for next year's crop on 18.1 million hectares compared to 19.1 million hectares on Nov. 10, 2020, the data showed. (Compiled by Polina Devitt; editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

