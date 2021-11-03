Protogroup timeline: How this Daytona project went from land buy to (potential) bankruptcy

The Justice Department is suing Uber over allegations that it discriminated against passengers with disabilities through the platform's “wait time” fee charges. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, alleges the ride-hailing service overcharged passengers with disabilities in violation of the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to reasonably modify its wait time fee policy for passengers who need more than the allotted two minutes to get into an Uber car.

