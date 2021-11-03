Protogroup timeline: How this Daytona project went from land buy to (potential) bankruptcy
To the casual observer, it would seem Protogroup's nearly $200 million beachside hotel-condo project has been plagued from the outset. After the Russian-family-run Palm Coast company announced plans to build its ambitious two-tower, 28-story, 500-room hotel-condo straddling the Oakridge Boulevard beach approach, officials and tourism-industry watchers anticipated the project would spur...www.news-journalonline.com
Comments / 1