Physics

Work, Entropy Production, and Thermodynamics of Information under Protocol Constraints

By Artemy Kolchinsky, David H. Wolpert
APS physics
 9 days ago

In many real-world situations, there are constraints on the ways in which a physical system can be manipulated. We investigate the entropy production (EP) and extractable work involved in bringing a system from some initial distribution. p. to some final distribution. p. ′. , given that the set of...

journals.aps.org

APS physics

Estimating Entropy Production from Waiting Time Distributions

Living systems operate far from thermal equilibrium by converting the chemical potential of ATP into mechanical work to achieve growth, replication, or locomotion. Given time series observations of intra-, inter-, or multicellular processes, a key challenge is to detect nonequilibrium behavior and quantify the rate of free energy consumption. Obtaining reliable bounds on energy consumption and entropy production directly from experimental data remains difficult in practice, as many degrees of freedom typically are hidden to the observer, so that the accessible coarse-grained dynamics may not obviously violate detailed balance. Here, we introduce a novel method for bounding the entropy production of physical and living systems which uses only the waiting time statistics of hidden Markov processes and, hence, can be directly applied to experimental data. By determining a universal limiting curve, we infer entropy production bounds from experimental data for gene regulatory networks, mammalian behavioral dynamics, and numerous other biological processes. Further considering the asymptotic limit of increasingly precise biological timers, we estimate the necessary entropic cost of heartbeat regulation in humans, dogs, and mice.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

What Happens if 4 Electrons Join Up? A Brand New State of Matter Says a Recent Study

Almost 20 years after researchers first predicted electron quadruplets, evidence of their existence has been shown to occur in experimental setups, representing a brand new state of matter that opens up a whole new field of possibilities in physics. Technically what we're talking about here is fermionic quadrupling, referring to the type of particles involved and how they're interacting with each other. Now that scientists have found it, they can get to work on figuring out how to use it. If you think about superconductivity, where electrical resistance is zero, you need pairs of electrons – known as Cooper pairs – to form and...
PHYSICS
APS physics

Continuous time reversal and equality in the thermodynamic uncertainty relation

We introduce a continuous time-reversal operation which connects the time-forward and time-reversed trajectories in the steady state of an irreversible Markovian dynamics via a continuous family of stochastic dynamics. This continuous time reversal allows us to derive a tighter version of the thermodynamic uncertainty relation (TUR) involving observables evaluated relative to their local mean value. Moreover, the family of dynamics realizing the continuous time reversal contains an equilibrium dynamics halfway between the time-forward and time-reversed dynamics. We show that this equilibrium dynamics, together with an appropriate choice of the observable, turns the inequality in the TUR into an equality. We demonstrate our findings for the example of a particle diffusing in a tilted periodic potential.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Chiral Thermodynamics in Tailored Chiral Optical Environments

The stochastic motion of Brownian particles out of equilibrium yields rich thermodynamic landscapes studied on a great variety of systems through many different research fields. Here, we study within the field of stochastic thermodynamics the dynamics and energetics of an overdamped Brownian chiral nanoparticle diffusing in a symmetric bistable optical potential formed in the standing wave of two counterpropagating Gaussian beams. Control on the polarizations of each beam creates chiral optical environments by endowing the standing wave with optical chiral densities or optical chiral fluxes without modifying the initial bistability. These chiral densities and fluxes are associated, respectively, with reactive or dissipative chiral optical forces exerted on the diffusing chiral nanoparticle. This optomechanical chiral coupling leads to a modification of the thermal activation process in ways that depend on the nanoparticle enantiomer and on the enantiomorphism of the optical field. Reactive chiral forces contribute to a global enantiospecific change of the Helmholtz free energy, but preserving the symmetry of the bistable potential. Dissipative chiral forces correspond to a nonequilibrium steady state where the barrier-crossing rates become asymmetric while leaving unaffected the initial potential. This symmetry breaking is associated with heat transferred to the thermal bath that can be evaluated. The symmetry breaking yields chiral deracemization schemes that can be explicitly calculated and simulated. Our results reveal how chiral degrees of freedom of both the nanoparticle and the optical field transform into true thermodynamic control parameters. The resulting optomechanical model gives way to new opportunities in the context of chiral sensing at the single-nanoparticle level and to original strategies for chiral discrimination at the nanoscale using the observables associated with the thermodynamics at play, such as escape rates or probability density functions.
SCIENCE
APS Physics

Measuring Entropy Production at the Mesoscale

PULS Group, Department of Physics, Friedrich Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg, Erlangen, Germany. Theorists place bounds on the energy consumption of a mesoscopic nonequilibrium system using parameters that are experimentally accessible. Over the last three decades, statistical physics has gone from being able to describe systems in, and close to, equilibrium to...
SCIENCE
APS physics

Reentrant superconductivity through a quantum Lifshitz transition in twisted trilayer graphene

A series of recent experiments has demonstrated robust superconductivity in magic-angle twisted trilayer graphene (TTG). In particular, a recent work by Cao et al. [Nature (London) 595, 526 (2021)] studies the behavior of the superconductor in an in-plane magnetic field and an out-of-plane displacement field, finding that the superconductor is unlikely to have purely spin-singlet pairing. This work also finds that at high magnetic fields and a smaller range of dopings and displacement fields, the superconductor undergoes a transition to a distinct field-induced superconducting state. Inspired by these results, we develop an understanding of the superconductivity in TTG using a combination of phenomenological reasoning and microscopic theory. We describe the role that an in-plane field plays in TTG, and we use this understanding to argue that the reentrant transition may be associated with a quantum Lifshitz phase transition, with the high-field phase possessing finite-momentum pairing. We argue that the superconductor is likely to involve a superposition of singlet and triplet pairing, and we describe the structure of the normal state. We also draw lessons for twisted bilayer graphene (TBG), and we explain the differences in the phenomenology with TTG despite their close microscopic relationship. We propose that a singlet-triplet superposition is realized in the TBG superconductor as well, and that the.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Strengthening the second law of thermodynamics

According to the second law of thermodynamics, the total entropy of a closed process can increase or stay the same, but never decrease. The second law guarantees, for example, that an egg can wobble off a table and leave a mess on the floor but that such a mess will never spontaneously form an egg and leap back on the table. Or that air will escape a balloon but never, on its own accord, inflate it. Since at least the 19th century, physicists have been investigating the role of entropy in information theory—studying the energy transactions of adding or erasing bits from computers, for example.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Quantifying Spin-Mixed States in Ferromagnets

We quantify the presence of spin-mixed states in ferromagnetic 3D transition metals by precise measurement of the orbital moment. While central to phenomena such as Elliot-Yafet scattering, quantification of the spin-mixing parameter has hitherto been confined to theoretical calculations. We demonstrate that this information is also available by experimental means. Comparison of ferromagnetic resonance spectroscopy with x-ray magnetic circular dichroism results show that Kittel’s original derivation of the spectroscopic.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Making entropy production work

While Rolf Landauer was working at IBM in the early 1960s, he had a startling insight about how heat, entropy, and information were connected. Landauer realized that manipulating information releases heat and increases entropy, or the disorder of the environment. He used this to calculate a theoretical lower limit for heat released from a computation, such as erasing a bit. At room temperature, the limit is about 10-21, or one billionth of a trillionth of a joule. (A joule is about the energy required to lift an apple by a meter.)
SCIENCE
APS physics

Optical Excitation and Probing of Antiferromagnetic Modes with Nonuniform-in-depth Distribution in Birefringent Antiferromagnetic Crystals

Optical pump-probe setups are commonly used for the excitation and investigation of spin dynamics in various types of magnetic materials. However, spatially homogeneous excitation is usually considered. In the present study, we describe an approach to optical excitation of nonuniform THz spin dynamics and to probing its spatial distribution inside a magnetic crystal. We propose to illuminate a crystal with laser pulses of properly adjusted polarization to benefit from the strong optical birefringence inherent in the crystal. This results in unusual behavior of the effective magnetic field generated by the pulses due to the inverse Faraday effect and the peculiar sign-changing dependence of the direct Faraday effect inside the crystal. The study is performed for an yttrium orthoferrite crystal as an example, although the proposed approach is applicable to various magnetic materials with optical anisotropy.
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

The Fibonacci quasicrystal: Case study of hidden dimensions and multifractality

The distinctive electronic properties of quasicrystals stem from their long-range structural order, with invariance under rotations and under discrete scale change, but without translational invariance. d. -dimensional quasicrystals can be described in terms of lattices of higher dimension (. D. >. d. ), and many of their properties can be...
PHYSICS
APS physics

Multiphonon diffuse scattering in solids from first principles: Application to layered crystals and two-dimensional materials

Time-resolved diffuse scattering experiments have gained increasing attention due to their potential to reveal nonequilibrium dynamics of crystal lattice vibrations with full momentum resolution. Although progress has been made in interpreting experimental data on the basis of one-phonon scattering, understanding the role of individual phonons can be sometimes hindered by multiphonon excitations. In Ref. [M. Zacharias, H. Seiler, F. Caruso, D. Zahn, F. Giustino, P. C. Kelires, and R. Ernstorfer, Phys. Rev. Lett. 127, 207401 (2021)], we have introduced a rigorous approach for the calculation of the all-phonon inelastic scattering intensity of solids from first-principles. In the present work, we describe our implementation in detail and show that multiphonon interactions are captured efficiently by exploiting translational and time-reversal symmetries of the crystal. We demonstrate its predictive power by calculating the scattering patterns of monolayer molybdenum disulfide.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Spin resonance amplitude and frequency of a single atom on a surface in a vector magnetic field

We investigated spin-1/2 hydrogenated titanium (Ti) atoms on MgO using scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) combined with electron spin resonance (ESR) in vector magnetic fields. Rotating external magnetic fields, we observed rather drastic changes in both amplitude and frequency of resonance signals for single Ti atoms. While the variation of ESR amplitudes reflects the effects of the spin polarization of a magnetic tip and local magnetic fields created by the interaction between the tip and Ti, the change of resonance frequencies shows the anisotropy of.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Scalable Mitigation of Measurement Errors on Quantum Computers

We present a method for mitigating measurement errors on quantum computing platforms that does not form the full assignment matrix, or its inverse, and works in a subspace defined by the noisy input bit strings. This method accommodates both uncorrelated and correlated errors and allows for the computation of accurate error bounds. Additionally, we detail a matrix-free preconditioned iterative-solution method that converges in.
COMPUTERS
APS physics

Shear-induced heat transport and the relevance of generalized Fourier's law in granular Poiseuille flow

It is shown that both normal and tangential heat-flux profiles in acceleration-driven Poiseuille flow of a granular gas can be qualitatively different from those in a molecular gas. Comparisons with a generalized Fourier's law confirm that the cross-thermal conductivity is responsible for the double-well-shaped profile of the tangential heat flux, and the net heat-flow rate can be directed along or against the external acceleration, depending on the value of the restitution coefficient and the Knudsen number.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Softening of the Euler Buckling Criterion under Discretization of Compliance

Euler solved the problem of the collapse of tall thin columns under unexpectedly small loads in 1744. The analogous problem of the collapse of circular elastic rings or tubes under external pressure was mathematically intractable and has only been fully solved recently. In the context of carbon nanotubes, an additional phenomenon was found experimentally and in atomistic simulations but not explained: the collapse pressure of smaller-diameter tubes deviates below the continuum-mechanics solution [Torres-Dias et al., Carbon 123, 145 (2017)]. Here, this deviation is shown to occur in discretized straight columns and it is fully explained in terms of the phonon dispersion curve. This reveals an unexpected link between the static mechanical properties of discrete systems and their dynamics described through dispersion curves.
MATHEMATICS
APS physics

Fluctuating Nature of Light-Enhanced d-Wave Superconductivity: A Time-Dependent Variational Non-Gaussian Exact Diagonalization Study

Engineering quantum phases using light is a novel route to designing functional materials, where light-induced superconductivity is a successful example. Although this phenomenon has been realized experimentally, especially for the high- T c cuprates, the underlying mechanism remains mysterious. Using the recently developed variational non-Gaussian exact diagonalization method, we investigate a particular type of photoenhanced superconductivity by suppressing a competing charge order in a strongly correlated electron-electron and electron-phonon system. We find that the.
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Exact Long-Range Dielectric Screening and Interatomic Force Constants in Quasi-Two-Dimensional Crystals

We develop a fundamental theory of the long-range electrostatic interactions in two-dimensional crystals by performing a rigorous study of the nonanalyticities of the Coulomb kernel. We find that the dielectric functions are best represented by. 2. ×. 2. matrices, with nonuniform macroscopic potentials that are two-component hyperbolic functions of the...
PHYSICS
APS physics

Entropy production and the role of correlations in quantum Brownian motion

We perform a study on quantum entropy production, different kinds of correlations, and their interplay in the driven Caldeira-Leggett model of quantum Brownian motion. The model, taken with a large but finite number of bath modes, is exactly solvable, and the assumption of a Gaussian initial state leads to an efficient numerical simulation of all desired observables in a wide range of model parameters. Our paper is composed of three main parts. We first compare two popular definitions of entropy production, namely, the standard weak-coupling formulation originally proposed by Spohn [J. Math. Phys. 19, 1227 (1978)] and later on extended to the driven case by Deffner and Lutz [Phys. Rev. Lett. 107, 140404 (2011)], and the always-positive expression introduced by Esposito, Lindenberg and van den Broeck [New J. Phys. 12, 013013 (2010)], which relies on the knowledge of the evolution of the bath. As a second study, we explore the decomposition of the Esposito et al. entropy production into system-environment and intraenvironment correlations for different ranges of couplings and temperatures. Lastly, we examine the evolution of quantum correlations between the system and the environment, measuring entanglement through logarithmic negativity.
MATHEMATICS

