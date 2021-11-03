CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insomnia Tied to Raised Risk of Aneurysm

US News and World Report
 7 days ago

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers may have unearthed a surprising risk factor for often-fatal brain bleeds: Sleepless nights. In a study of about 70,000 adults, researchers found that people with a genetic predisposition to insomnia were at somewhat higher risk of a brain aneurysm. An aneurysm is a...

www.usnews.com

Insomnia may be a potential risk factor for a brain bleed from a ruptured aneurysm, according to new research headed by scientists at the Karolinska Institutet. The team analyzed data from several large-scale genome-wide association studies (GWAS) to gauge genetic associations to lifestyle and cardiometabolic risk factors, as part of their study to determine any association between various modifiable lifestyle factors and cardiometabolic factors, with intracranial aneurysm (IA) and aneurysm rupture. The results, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, supported existing evidence that smoking and high blood pressure represent the strongest risk factors for IA and aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH), but also demonstrated evidence that insomnia may be a novel risk factor for IA and aSAH.
