Ben Roethlisberger has been far from his best this season, riding the wave of highs and lows this year and frankly, one with more lows than highs. Playing through injury is nothing new to him but in a recent interview, he went in-depth about how his hip injury impacted him more than many of his previous injuries, leading to poor mechanics and below-the-line play.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO