Kevin Durant Launches $200M SPAC For Sports, Consumer Tech

Bradley Beal expected to represent the United States in the Olympics, but he tested positive for COVID-19. “It’s okay to feel down. It’s okay to be in a funk. It’s okay to talk about it. Yeah,” Beal said, “it’s okay to be human sometimes. It was figuring out how to do it, what position I’m in, who do I need to support. Do I need to be the tough one? Am I free to be emotional? Kind of finding that balance. A lot of times, I think I’m a superhero or I can kind of figure things out on my own, but it’s all right to rely on people. I don’t have to be Brad Beal the millionaire helper all the time.”

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO