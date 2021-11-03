CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Durant Launches $200M SPAC For Sports, Consumer Tech

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Durant and Thirty Five Ventures partner Rich Kleiman have filed for a special purpose acquisition company in partnership with LionTree, a media-focused investment bank. The SPAC wants to...

Digital Horizon Celebrates $200M Venture Fund Launch

Like the first fund, this new one focuses on fintech and corporate software, which the company said are some of the fastest growing segments in venture capital. Fintech venture investment volume in 1Q21 was $98 billion, more than double 2020’s first quarter. Gartner forecasts corporate software spending to grow by $70 billion next year to $699 billion.
Kevin Durant Joins SPAC Game With Infinite Acquisition

Kevin Durant, a basketball star for the Brooklyn Nets, has joined the blank-check hall of fame. Infinite Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, counts Durant and Rich Kleiman as co-chief executive officers, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The vehicle will seek $200 million and pursue targets that operate technology-enabled platforms.
NBA star Kevin Durant helms $241.2 million 'blank-check' company

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is seeking to score as co-chief executive of a so-called "blank-check company." The company, Manhattan-based Infinite Acquisition Corp., this week filed to raise as much as $241.2 million through the sale of stock and warrants. Infinite Acquisition, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, plans to trade...
Kevin Durant’s new SPAC firm to focus on crypto and blockchain

Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA champion, has launched a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to look at collaborating with technology-driven businesses, including cryptocurrency enterprises. The firm was established in conjunction with Durant’s business associate Rich Kleiman. Durant, who was an early Coinbase backer, isn’t done exploring the sector yet. His...
Kevin Durant Launches Second SPAC To Buy A Crypto Business Because Everything Is Perfectly Normal And Reasonable And It’s A Totally Sensible Thing To Do

Cyrus Saatsaz, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. Donald Trump’s nascent hacker’s dream of a social media platform is off the table, legally or otherwise. So, too, is WeWork, thanks to Shaquille O’Neal. SeatGeek’s no longer available after signing a deal with a SPAC backed by Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. Still, Durant has got a taste for the blank check now and he can’t stop, even as there remain hundreds of SPACs desperately seeking dance partners, and the legal and regulatory future of the space remains very much up in the air.
NBA Star Kevin Durant Backs $200 Million SPAC

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant backed special purpose acquisition company Infinite Acquisition Corp, which filed for an initial public offering for $200 million. The NBA All-Star will serve as co-CEO of Infinite, which will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sports gambling company DraftKings used a SPAC to...
NBA Announces Fine For Kevin Durant

Frustrations boiled over for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets during the Pacers game on Friday night. Late in the third quarter with the Nets leading 71-67, Durant led a fast break before he was fouled by Pacers guard T.J. McConnell. Durant almost immediately threw the ball into the stands out of frustration and was issued a technical foul, as a result.
‘Swagger’ From Kevin Durant Now on Apple TV+

Following a glitzy red carpet event, Swagger is now available on Apple TV+. The show is based on Kevin Durant’s story and explores what life is like off- the court for those who want to make it to the NBA and their families. Check It Out: ‘Swagger’ From Kevin Durant...
Kevin Durant Shares Honest Admission On Missing Kyrie

After a preseason dominated by talk of Kyrie Irving‘s vaccination status, the Brooklyn Nets haven’t gotten off the start that many expected they would. Through five games, the Nets are 2-3 and appear to be lacking the firepower that they did last year. That’s because, quite literally, they are. Irving...
WebProNews Launches HiTechEdge, a Consumer Tech Website

We’re excited to announce the official launch of HiTechEdge, a site dedicated to consumer-oriented tech. WebProNews has long been focused on enterprise technology. Whether it be cloud computing, big data, marketing, cybersecurity, or the ongoing digital transformation, WPN has been the source many professionals turn to for the most pertinent stories of the day.
Kevin Durant, Sue Bird Added To USA Basketball Board Of Directors

Kevin Durant and Sue Bird have been added to the USA Basketball board of directors. Martin Dempsey was reelected chairperson of USA Basketball. Dempsey will remain in the role through the 2024 Paris Olympics. Joining Bird and Durant are Seimone Augustus, a three-time winner, and Jennifer Azzi and Harrison Barnes,...
Tech provider Presto is going public via SPAC

Presto, a provider of digital ordering systems for restaurants, is going public by merging with Ventoux, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the two announced Wednesday. The combined company will be valued at $1 billion. It will change its name to Presto Technologies and expects to trade on the NASDAQ.
Bradley Beal Doesn't Need To Spend Time Considering Future Plans

Bradley Beal expected to represent the United States in the Olympics, but he tested positive for COVID-19. “It’s okay to feel down. It’s okay to be in a funk. It’s okay to talk about it. Yeah,” Beal said, “it’s okay to be human sometimes. It was figuring out how to do it, what position I’m in, who do I need to support. Do I need to be the tough one? Am I free to be emotional? Kind of finding that balance. A lot of times, I think I’m a superhero or I can kind of figure things out on my own, but it’s all right to rely on people. I don’t have to be Brad Beal the millionaire helper all the time.”
RUMOR: The real reason Nets star Kyrie Irving is not getting vaccinated

Kyrie Irving has been the face of the anti-vaccine resistance in the NBA. However, it seems the Brooklyn Nets superstar is not against the COVID-19 vaccine after all. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the real reason Irving is not getting vaccinated is because he doesn’t like it that people are getting fired from their jobs due to the mandates in different cities. Per The Athletic’s source, Irving wants to use the platform he has to give a voice to those people who have their livelihoods affected because of the imposed vaccine rules.
