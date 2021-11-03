Chris Paul moves up to No. 3 on all-time NBA assists list

The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. The Miami Heat have looked absolutely dominant to start the season. Their only loss was an 11-point blip to the Indiana Pacers but their six wins include victories over the Bucks, Nets, Hornets, Grizzlies and Mavericks, all of which have come by double-digits. They currently have the second-most efficient offense and the best defense in the league by a wide margin, outscoring opponents by an average of 16.4 points per 100 possessions so far this season.
