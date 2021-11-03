CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Paul moves up to No. 3 on all-time NBA assists list

InsideHoops
 7 days ago

Chris Paul continues to make his mark on the NBA historical leaders list. Via ESPN.com:. Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul moved into No. 3 on the all-time assists list with...

www.insidehoops.com

Bleacher Report

Chris Paul, Devin Booker Discuss NBA's Decision to Investigate Suns' Robert Sarver

Phoenix Suns stars Chris Paul and Devin Booker said they'll remain focused on basketball while the NBA investigates allegations of misogyny, use of racist language and slurs and other forms of misconduct against team governor Robert Sarver. ESPN's Baxter Holmes spoke with more than 70 current and former members of...
chatsports.com

Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul takes sole possession of third place on career assists list

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul moved into No. 3 on the all-time assists list with his eighth against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. With 1:34 left in the second quarter, on a 3-pointer by Jae Crowder, Paul notched career assist No. 10,336 to push past Suns legend Steve Nash for sole possession of third place.
FanSided

The Whiteboard: Offensive evolution for the Miami Heat and a history of Chris Paul’s assists

The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. The Miami Heat have looked absolutely dominant to start the season. Their only loss was an 11-point blip to the Indiana Pacers but their six wins include victories over the Bucks, Nets, Hornets, Grizzlies and Mavericks, all of which have come by double-digits. They currently have the second-most efficient offense and the best defense in the league by a wide margin, outscoring opponents by an average of 16.4 points per 100 possessions so far this season.
fadeawayworld.net

The Last 40 Assist Champions: John Stockton Is The All-Time Assists King

The offense in the NBA these days is at an all-time high, as teams are focusing on efficient ways of scoring a ton of points. Of course, we have some of the most spectacular offensive players of all time handling the ball, and creating for others is the best way to score plenty of points. Ball movement and teamwork are encouraged by the NBA, which is why we are seeing high assist numbers every week.
The Spun

NBA Announces Fine For Kevin Durant

Frustrations boiled over for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets during the Pacers game on Friday night. Late in the third quarter with the Nets leading 71-67, Durant led a fast break before he was fouled by Pacers guard T.J. McConnell. Durant almost immediately threw the ball into the stands out of frustration and was issued a technical foul, as a result.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Nets star Kyrie Irving is not getting vaccinated

Kyrie Irving has been the face of the anti-vaccine resistance in the NBA. However, it seems the Brooklyn Nets superstar is not against the COVID-19 vaccine after all. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the real reason Irving is not getting vaccinated is because he doesn’t like it that people are getting fired from their jobs due to the mandates in different cities. Per The Athletic’s source, Irving wants to use the platform he has to give a voice to those people who have their livelihoods affected because of the imposed vaccine rules.
