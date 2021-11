It all started with roller skates. And a bit of a hoodwink. Knowing that he was only allowed, per family rules, to play one sport each year, Colin Morrison went to his parents with a question when he was 11: Did that mean one sport, or one season? One sport, he was told. So Morrison, who had heard that roller hockey was played all year long, opted for the chance to extend his athletic exploits.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO