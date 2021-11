The Green Bay Packers will be without Aaron Rodgers for Sunday’s game against Kansas City and potentially next week’s game against Seattle. As first reported by the NFL Network, the reigning NFL MVP tested positive for COVID-19. Because he is considered unvaccinated by the NFL, Rodgers will be forced to miss at least 10 days. The earliest he could return would be Nov. 13, the day before the Packers are scheduled to host the Seahawks. To return at that point, he must be asymptomatic and test negative twice within 24 hours.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO