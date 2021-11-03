Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Placed in concussion protocol

Vince Carter has another unsavory Robert Sarver story to add to the pile. Hours after ESPN published its exposé on the Phoenix Suns' toxic work environment, by Baxter Holmes, Carter said that the owner had instructed the team to "take me out" and "put me on the ground" during his visit to Phoenix following his brief stint with the team.
Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
On Monday, the Denver Nuggets hosted the Miami Heat in an exciting matchup. Unfortunately, things got ugly in the closing minutes of the game. Heat forward Markieff Morris committed a hard foul on Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Immediately after, Jokic clobbered Morris with a cheap shot. A lot of different...
NBA superstar Kyrie Irving has grown tired of folks talking about him while allegedly misinterpreting him and calling him out of his name. Therefore, the basketball wizard has fired back with a severe rebuke of the Stephen A. Smiths of the world who have torched him nonstop for the past week.
Russell Westbrook is a 9x All-Star, 9x All-NBA player, 2x Scoring Champ, and 2017 MVP who has averaged a triple-double four different times throughout his career. By most metrics, he's considered a bonafide star in this league. But, according to Shaquille O'Neal, he's nothing more than a role player. In...
The Los Angeles Lakers registered their sixth victory of the 2021-22 NBA season. They were the better team in a close-fought battle against the Charlotte Hornets. While the Hornets played well, they couldn't seal the deal in overtime. As a result, the purple and gold are now 6-5 this season...
Much like his father, Gary Payton II is making a name for himself as a solid defender. The Warriors player is currently coming off the bench for the franchise, and putting on solid defense performances, while also contributing offensively. One of the more notable moments for Gary Payton II this...
The Brooklyn Nets want Kyrie Irving “gone” and this time for good. The Nets star hasn’t played a single match this season due to his adamant stance over not taking the COVID vaccination. Irving signed a $136 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets for 4 years that give him $34 Million every year but so far he has been anything but serviceable to the Nets.
In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
For NBA players, making it to the league is always very important. A lot of players in the league make it a goal to reach the NBA, not just to achieve their dream, but in order to secure the finances and provide a good life for the family. But sometimes,...
The Bears had a touchdown taken off the board on Monday Night Football when Chicago’s James Daniels was flagged for an illegal low block on Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt. Referee Tony Corrente’s explanation won’t satisfy the Bears. Although Watt appeared to be inside the tight end box when Daniels went low...
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler wanted to meet Nikola Jokic outside for a fight after the Nuggets forward cheap shotted Markieff Morris. Nikola Jokic had beef with Markieff Morris on Monday night as the Nuggets battled the Heat. When he took it way too far, Jimmy Butler offered to take things out back.
People around the world constantly have heated debates regarding Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Jordan and James are arguably the two most talented players to ever play the game of basketball. That has led many to talk about which player they believe is better.
During their blowout loss at home on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys saw star running back Ezekiel Elliott battle through an injury to his leg that resulted in him having a significant limp during the game. After the game, Elliott said that it was a previous injury he had been battling and it was agitated on Sunday.
Alvin Kamara has really been the only consistent performer on offense for the Saints this season. Unfortunately, it sounds like he’s dealing with an undisclosed injury. “Saints tried out three running backs today,” Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football tweeted on Tuesday. “Have been hearing whispers that Kamara might have gotten a little banged up on Sunday. Something to monitor this week.”
The Minnesota Timberwolves had a good start to the NBA season, opening up 3-1. It was short-lived, as they have now lost four games in a row and it is beginning to look like the same old Timberwolves. Minnesota has only made the postseason once, in 2018, since 2004. If...
The Golden State Warriors have gotten off to a hot start to the new season with a shiny 8-1 record, and Steph Curry looking like he could win his third MVP Award. After making the NBA Finals for five seasons in a row (and winning three times), the Warriors have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.
This week, Denver Nuggets fans celebrated the six-year anniversary of their MVP’s NBA debut. NIkola Jokic played in his first game as a Nugget on October 28, 2015 against the Houston Rockets. In that game, he only played four minutes but scored on his only field-goal attempt. It’s amazing to think about how far Jokic and the team have come in six years and all the accomplishments we’ve already witnessed for a player that is still as young as the Joker.
