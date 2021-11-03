CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Poison in the Air

By Lylla Younes, ProPublica
Reform Austin
Reform Austin
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

By Lylla Younes, Ava Kofman, Al Shaw and Lisa Song, with additional reporting by Maya Miller, photography by Kathleen Flynn for ProPublica. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. This story was originally...

www.reformaustin.org

Comments / 9

C-los Rojack
7d ago

Y'all look at the movie 'DARK WATER' it's about DUPONT Chemical plant and what they doing to all of us through their chemicals in products.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
beniciaindependent.com

Poison in the Air: Detailed Mapping of Cancer-Causing Industrial Air Pollution

This story was originally published by ProPublica, republished here with permission. By Lylla Younes, Ava Kofman, Al Shaw and Lisa Song, with additional reporting by Maya Miller, photography by Kathleen Flynn for ProPublica, November 2, 2021. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.
ENVIRONMENT
5 On Your Side

Wentzville child hospitalized with mercury poisoning, EPA investigating

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating a spill of elemental mercury that sent a child to the hospital. A press release from the EPA said children at a Wentzville, Missouri, home were playing with a small vial of elemental mercury about five months ago when it spilled. On Oct. 29, a St. Louis area hospital called the EPA to report a mercury poisoning incident.
WENTZVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
State
Louisiana State
Houston, TX
Society
City
Baytown, TX
Reform Austin

‘Texas Oil & Gas Is Needed Right Now’: Pressure Toward Texas’ Oil And Gas Industry Increments As World Leaders Seek To Cut Methane Emissions

World leaders met in Scotland this past week – at the COP26 climate summit – to seek international agreements to decrease and mitigate the menacing effects of climate change. One of the most important topics centered around the potent greenhouse gas emissions of methane, a gas that is released during...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reform Austin

‘Neither The House Or Senate Has A Dime For Water’: Texas Legislature Declined To Allocate Federal Money To Water Infrastructure

Near a small town called Junction, the Llano River is a catastrophe waiting to happen, since the major flooding in 2018, where the region’s water infrastructure was overwhelmed bringing silt, dirt, and debris, the exposed sewer lines under the river still haven’t been buried properly. According to the Texas Observer, when the next flood rips through the Hill Country, those lines could rupture, causing millions of gallons of raw sewage to flow into the Llano River and other nearby sources of drinking water.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Act#Breast Cancer#Lung Cancer#Propublica Propublica#The Big Story#A Million Americans#Cancer Alley
Best Life

This Is When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over, Former FDA Head Now Says

When COVID vaccinations were first introduced in the U.S. nearly a year ago, many experts predicted that they would quickly bring about the end of the pandemic. Sadly, vaccination rates slowed dramatically over the summer, right as the fast-spreading Delta variant hit. While the U.S. has now gotten something of a hold on Delta's surge—as both COVID cases and hospitalizations have fallen by 7 and 10 percent in the last week, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—the country is still far from the earlier prediction that the pandemic would be fully contained in 2021. But with vaccine mandates, child vaccinations, and booster shots, a lot of progress has been made in our fight against COVID in just the past few months, allowing experts to now have a clearer picture of exactly when the pandemic will finally be over.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

Why states like Texas won’t be able to stop Biden’s vaccine mandates

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. First the country fought over social distancing. Then masks. And now the battle has come for COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Last week, businesses in Texas were left reeling when Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
KSAT 12

Tallest, rarest birds in North America are being spotted in Texas

PORT ARANSAS, Texas – Whooping cranes are the tallest and rarest birds in North America and they’re returning to Texas as they migrate through the state. The birds were first spotted on Friday at the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge. There is currently an estimated population of around 506 birds, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife officials.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Delta-8 is legal in Texas after judge blocks state from criminalizing the cannabis extract

*Editor's Note* This story's headline has been edited for length. "Delta-8 is legal in Texas — for now — after Travis County judge blocks state from criminalizing the cannabis extract" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
laundryledger.com

Biden Administration Announces Two Major Vaccination Policies

The Biden Administration recently announced details of two policies to fight COVID-19. The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) which will cover 84 million employees and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) at the Department of Health and Human Services requirement for health care workers at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid which applies to more than 17 million workers at approximately 76,000 health care facilities, including hospitals and long-term care facilities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reform Austin

Reform Austin

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

We’re Reform Austin, an independent news source providing you with everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Texas news. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.

 https://www.reformaustin.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy