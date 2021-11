Last week, Democratic appropriators in the U.S. Senate released their Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and related agencies as well as the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development and related agencies Appropriation bills for the 2022 fiscal year. These spending bills contain critical funding for the Ryan White HIV/AIDS program, the Housing Opportunities for People With AIDS program, harm reduction initiatives and many other programs that impact people living with HIV.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO