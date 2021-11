Pub and bar owner Mitchells & Butlers (M&B) has launched a major partnership with Uber Eats which will allow customers to order food from around 1,000 of its venues on the app.It will be one of the biggest pub partnerships on the platform, which has seen operator numbers soar since the pandemic hit last year.M&B, which owns brands including Toby Carvery Miller & Carter and Browns, said it is looking to tap into the increased use of the platform for family sit-down meals alongside traditional takeaways.The group said it is launching on the platform on Thursday and expects this...

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO