I’ve been a Bulls fan for a long time. Way before Michael Jordan transformed them into a dynasty. You know the Artis Gilmore, Reggie Theus, David Greenwood, Orlando Woolridge era, but there’s was no time in Chicago sports more exciting the the Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls Championship run. Jordan of course is the greatest of all time and he made this town and that franchise into the most amazing team ever. So I guess it’s not surprising that Jordan memorabilia is looked upon with great reverence and great value. I saw this piece on a pair of Jordan’s rookie shoes selling at auction for an outrageous amount! The pair of Nike Air Ships that Michael Jordan wore during his first season with the Chicago Bulls sold for nearly $1.5 million at an auction. For the full story read below.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO