Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney+ Day Special is coming up with what is in store in MCU's future. This year, the MCU made it big when they expanded into Disney Plus and on the day the streaming service celebrates its second anniversary in 2021, Marvel Studios has specials to present giving a glimpse of the past year plus a look at the future of the franchise for Phase Four and beyond. Here is how to watch it online for streaming.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO