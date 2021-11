TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — On Monday, crews began work on a major roadway located on Treasure Island in order to install new drainage infrastructure, city leaders say. According to the city of Treasure Island, crews are conducting roadway and drainage improvements to the East Treasure Island Causeway throughout the week of Nov. 8. Because of the construction work, the southern eastbound lane of the west Treasure Island Causeway will be closed all week – the lane is located just after the first bridge to Paradise Boulevard.

