WellSpan Health to offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11 as well as increasing access to Johnson & Johnson boosters for adults
WellSpan Health announces today plans to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccine boosters for specific age groups, in accordance with recommendations and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Pfizer vaccine now approved for children ages 5-11 WellSpan...www.wellspan.org
Comments / 0