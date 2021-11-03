CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WellSpan Health to offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11 as well as increasing access to Johnson & Johnson boosters for adults

Cover picture for the articleWellSpan Health announces today plans to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccine boosters for specific age groups, in accordance with recommendations and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Pfizer vaccine now approved for children ages 5-11 WellSpan...

HealthcareFinanceNews.com

FDA authorizes emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 through 11

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 through 11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must sign off on the vaccines before they can be distributed, but that could begin as early as this week. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Tuesday to discuss further clinical recommendations, the FDA said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Channel 3-12

Pfizer asks FDA to OK COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer Pfizer is asking U.S. regulators to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older. Older Americans and other groups particularly vulnerable to the virus have had access to a third dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine since September. But the Food and Drug Administration has The post Pfizer asks FDA to OK COVID-19 booster shots for all adults appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wellspan Health#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Wellspan Org Covid19#Wellspan Family Medicine
The Chicago Maroon

39 New COVID-19 Cases This Week; Pfizer Vaccine Approved for Children Aged 5–11

Less than five students were in on-campus isolation housing while 35 students were isolating off campus. From October 22 to 28, UChicago reported 39 new cases with 194 close contacts. During this time, less than five students were in on-campus isolation housing while 35 students were isolating off campus. The surveillance testing found three positive cases between October 21 and 27, making the campus positivity rate 0.43 percent.
CHICAGO, IL
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

AACPS, Department of Health team up to offer Covid-19 vaccination clinics for children ages 5-11 at 24 sites across county

Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the Anne Arundel Department of Health are teaming up to offer COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11 at 24 elementary schools across the county beginning next week, Superintendent George Arlotto and County Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman announced today. “These plans have been in the works […] The post AACPS, Department of Health team up to offer Covid-19 vaccination clinics for children ages 5-11 at 24 sites across county appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WSAW

Wisconsin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to children Ages 5-11

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Wednesday children 5-11 years old are now eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses 21 days apart for full protection and is the first and only vaccine currently available for this age group.
WISCONSIN STATE
Park Rapids Enterprise

Local health providers offer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11

COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children aged 5-11 begin Thursday, Nov. 4 at healthcare providers in the Park Rapids area. According to a press release from Sanford Health, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed the vaccine Tuesday following a vote by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). This approval allows children aged 5-11 to receive a smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine than ages 12 and older, with two injections three weeks apart.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
wellspan.org

Five WellSpan Health hospitals receive “A” safety grades from The Leapfrog Group

WellSpan Health announces today that five of its hospitals have received “A” safety grades for fall 2021 from The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers widely acknowledged as the toughest standard-setters for health care safety and quality. WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital, WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, WellSpan...
HEALTH SERVICES
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. weekly COVID update: Children 5-11 added to vaccine mix as downtrend in cases stagnates

Hopefully, children up to 4 years old aren’t feeling terribly left out, but this past week, they became the only age group not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of Pfizer’s child-friendly COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 at the end of last week, opening the door for almost all school-aged children to get vaccinated. Kids began getting vaccinated this week as hospital networks around the country began receiving shipments of the children’s vaccine. On Nov. 3, both St. Luke’s University Health Network and Lehigh Valley Health Network provided kids with their first dose of the vaccine, marking another major step forward in the vaccination effort.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wellspan.org

WellSpan Health and Johns Hopkins Medicine announce new oncology collaboration across South Central Pennsylvania

WellSpan Health and Johns Hopkins Medicine today announced plans to fight cancer together in South Central Pennsylvania. The comprehensive collaboration will combine the expertise of WellSpan cancer physicians and programs with the innovative clinical, research and educational capabilities of Johns Hopkins Medicine. WellSpan patients across South Central Pennsylvania who have...
CANCER
Spotlight News

CVS Health to carry pediatric COVID-19 vax

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health announced last Wednesday that select CVS Pharmacy locations will be offering a two-dose primary series of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 years of age. The pharmacy chain stated the service on Sunday, Nov. 7. This follows authorization of the vaccine by the Centers for […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

