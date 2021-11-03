WellSpan Health to offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11 as well as increasing access to Johnson & Johnson boosters for adults

Hopefully, children up to 4 years old aren’t feeling terribly left out, but this past week, they became the only age group not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of Pfizer’s child-friendly COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 at the end of last week, opening the door for almost all school-aged children to get vaccinated. Kids began getting vaccinated this week as hospital networks around the country began receiving shipments of the children’s vaccine. On Nov. 3, both St. Luke’s University Health Network and Lehigh Valley Health Network provided kids with their first dose of the vaccine, marking another major step forward in the vaccination effort.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO