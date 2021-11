Utah Supreme Court Justice Deno Himonas submitted his resignation to Gov. Spencer Cox on Friday – a little over six years since his appointment by former Gov. Gary Herbert. According to his retirement letter, the Justice’s last day on the court will be March 1, 2022. He wrote that the departure is bittersweet, but the time has come for him to “begin writing a new chapter” in his professional life after almost two decades in public service.

