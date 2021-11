Staying healthy enough to play up to his full potential has been one of the biggest challenges Tyreke Smith has faced over the course of his Ohio State career. While Smith played in all 14 of Ohio State’s games as a true freshman in 2018, he battled through a groin injury for the entire season. He missed three of the Buckeyes’ first five games as a sophomore after undergoing offseason surgery before the 2019 season. As a junior in 2020, Smith was healthy for most of the season – enabling him to become a consistent starter at defensive end – but was unable to play on the biggest stage when he tested positive for COVID-19 before the national championship game against Alabama.

OHIO STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO