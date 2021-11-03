Personal finance links: never enough money

Happy Halloween! It will be nice to see more of the children out this year having fun, but please be safe!. As the Build Back Better/Human Infrastructure Bill continues to be negotiated in Congress, as of this writing, it appears that two years of free community college will not be included in the final version. As I have frequently said, it is a good idea for many truly eligible students, provided that the American public is willing to pay for it, on top of the many other things that they are being asked to pay for these days.

