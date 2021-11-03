CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owen Paterson: Tories may regret rule change move

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForget for a second the number of times that former cabinet minister Owen Paterson was found to have broken Parliament's rules. It's what the Conservative Party has just decided to do about the findings against him that will make some jaws drop to the floor tonight. Instead of following...

www.bbc.com

BBC

UK is not a corrupt country, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has hit back at sleaze allegations, insisting the UK is not "remotely a corrupt country". The prime minister said MPs faced "tough" scrutiny - and those who broke the rules should be punished. He was speaking to the world's media at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. It...
U.K.
BBC

No easy exit from sleaze row mess for Boris Johnson

When the organisers of one of the UK's most important international events in years conceived of the COP26 summit - when the prime minister himself told colleagues he wanted to create the same kind of buzz as the happy 2012 Olympics summer - I'm not entirely sure they imagined Boris Johnson would end up, on a stage visible to the world's media, reassuring people that he "genuinely believes" the UK is not a corrupt country, moments after exhorting his counterparts to crack on with helping to tackle climate change.
U.K.
The Independent

Geoffrey Cox news – live: Tory MP denies breaking rules as UK walks back on Brexit threat to EU

A former Tory minister has denied breaching Commons rules, despite footage which appears to show him conducting non-parliamentary work from his MP office.Sir Geoffrey Cox’s rebuttal comes after the health secretary Sajid Javid said the rules are clear that MPs are not allowed to use their taxpayer-funded offices for their second jobs. The Tory MP for Torridge and West Devon, who served as attorney general between 2018 and 2020, also insisted that the Tory chief whip allowed him to vote via proxy from the Caribbean earlier this year. Sir Geoffrey was working at the time as an adviser...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Keir Starmer calls on region's Tory MPs to explain Owen Paterson vote threat claims

Sir Keir Starmer has called on Tory backbenchers in the West Midlands to come clean on reports they were threatened into backing MP Owen Paterson. The Labour leader said he was “appalled” that Conservative whips had reportedly warned MPs their constituencies would lose funding if they failed to support the Government in a vote to overhaul the Commons sleaze watchdog.
POLITICS
Owen Paterson
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is too weak to stop the government trashing parliament

Not that anyone seemed to notice, or care, but Sir Lindsay Hoyle celebrated his second birthday as speaker of the House of Commons last Thursday. I doubt there was much of a party atmosphere in Speaker’s House.The momentous anniversary fell on the very day the government dramatically abandoned its plan to oust the independent parliamentary commissioner for standards, get their old Brexiteer comrade Owen Paterson off the hook for corruption, and help Boris Johnson escape scrutiny about who paid for his flat refurbishment and freebie holidays.It was towards the end of what Mr Speaker himself called a “dark week” for...
POLITICS
BBC

Owen Paterson: Minister Stephen Barclay expresses regret over vote

Minister Stephen Barclay has expressed his "regret" over the "mistake" the government made with the vote on Owen Paterson's conduct last week. Government-backed plans to review MP standard rules, after Mr Paterson was found to have broken lobbying rules, were withdrawn following a backlash. Mr Paterson has since resigned his...
POLITICS
AFP

Under-fire Johnson skips UK MPs debate on standards system

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday rejected pressure to appear at an emergency debate on parliamentary standards, where he was accused of leading his party "through the sewers" following days of sleaze claims. The debate was held as calls mounted for an independent inquiry into allegations of apparent corruption and inappropriate conduct within the Conservative party and government. Last week the government caused outrage by trying to overhaul parliament's internal disciplinary process, which would have prevented the 30-day suspension of a Tory MP found to have committed an "egregious" breach of lobbying rules. Although Johnson abandoned the unprecedented move within 24 hours -- prompting the lawmaker, Owen Paterson, to resign from parliament -- it threw the spotlight on a raft of allegations around MPs' behaviour.
POLITICS
The Independent

What did Owen Paterson do? Everything you need to know about Tory lobbying scandal

Boris Johnson’s government is mired in sleaze claims after No 10 tried to save Conservative Party MP Owen Paterson from suspension while seeking to rip up the Commons disciplinary process.On Thursday Mr Paterson dramatically resigned as an MP after Mr Johnson U-turned and allowed a fresh vote on his suspension over a breach in lobbying rules, and retreated on plans to rewrite conduct rules. So what was the Tory MP found to have done wrong? Why did the government U-turn? And how do the parties now agree on a disciplinary procedure following the saga described by...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: PM accused of ‘running scared’ as only handful of Tory MPs attend sleaze debate

The prime minister refused to apologise for his actions in the Owen Paterson paid lobbying scandal, which saw him attempt to save his friend from suspension, after No 10 confirmed the PM would not attend the Commons debate on standards and sleaze.The government benches were relatively empty as the debate began – ITV’s Robert Peston counted only 46 out of 360 MPs – compared with high attendance from opposition parties.Responding to the news that Steve Barclay, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, would represent the government at the emergency debate instead of the prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson shouldn’t attend emergency Commons sleaze debate, cabinet minister says

Boris Johnson doesn’t need to attend an emergency debate in the Commons on standards and sleaze and can follow proceedings on television from his office, a cabinet minister has said.It comes after Sir Keir Starmer insisted that a no-show by the prime minister at the parliamentary debate on Monday would demonstrate that he was “either too arrogant or too cowardly to take responsibility” for the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal.Just last week the government was forced into a humiliating U-turn over the decision to block Mr Paterson’s 30-day suspension with plans to create a Conservative-dominated committee to rewrite sleaze rules...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sleaze claims roiling UK govt put Johnson under pressure

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to talk about climate change. But his opponents want to focus on sleaze.As a United Nations climate summit aimed at staving off catastrophic global warming enters its final week in Glasgow, Scotland, host leader Johnson is facing a barrage of criticism in London over his attempts to change the system that oversees lawmakers’ standards.On Monday, the House of Commons will hold an emergency debate on political ethics after the government tried to block the suspension of a Conservative lawmaker found guilty of breaching lobbying rules.Opposition parties say the episode has revealed a Conservative...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson told to apologise over Owen Paterson sleaze scandal in parliament

Keir Starmer has urged Boris Johnson to apologise to the country for his handling of the corruption scandal engulfing the government.The Labour leader said a no-show by the prime minister at a parliamentary debate on Monday would demonstrate that he was “either too arrogant or too cowardly to take responsibility” for the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal which saw the government attempt to scrap a standards watchdog to support the MP.And other opposition parties on Sunday night pushed for a sleaze inquiry to be set up.Labour took to the airwaves on Sunday hunting for resignations – with shadow Commons leader Thangam...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Peerage for Owen Paterson 'would undermine trust in Parliament'

The panel which considers nominations for the House of Lords has been urged to reject any move for Owen Paterson to receive a peerage. The former Cabinet minister quit the Commons while facing the prospect of a 30-day suspension for "egregious" breaches of lobbying rules. Amid speculation that Mr Paterson...
POLITICS
Telegraph

MPs’ watchdog could ban consultancy second jobs after Owen Paterson rules breach

MPs could be banned from taking second jobs as political consultants in the wake of the Owen Paterson case under proposals being considered by Parliament's standards watchdog. The Telegraph understands that the committee on standards, which rules on whether MPs have broken the code of conduct, is discussing the measure as part of a new report on the rules that apply to members.
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MPs seething over Boris Johnson’s handling of Owen Paterson sleaze row

Boris Johnson was today facing anger from his own benches after a humiliating U-turn over parliamentary sleaze prompted the resignation of one of the party’s longest-serving MPs.Supporters of Owen Paterson said the rug had been pulled from under his feet by the abrupt announcement that the government was ditching plans for a new Tory-dominated committee to rewrite Commons standards procedures, which would have granted him a stay of execution after he was found guilty of paid lobbying.And many backbenchers were furious to have been whipped to support the controversial plans in a Commons vote on Wednesday, only to be...
POLITICS

