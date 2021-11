A 28-year-old man has been indicted in the June shooting at an east Birmingham gas station that killed two men, injured a third and narrowly missed a 1-year-old boy. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Antonio Shaw on two counts of capital murder in the slayings of Rikki D’Unri Christopher Bynum, 27, and 25-year-old Joseph Demetrice Robinson. He is indicted on attempted murder in the wounding of Corey Lamont Glover Jr., and for shooting at the 1-year-old boy - Joseph Robinson Jr. - who was not injured.

