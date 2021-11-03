These items are being recalled from TN, KY Kroger stores

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Monday that various items have been voluntarily recalled at Kroger stores across Tennessee and Kentucky after pieces of plastic were found in a supplier ingredient.

According to the FDA announcement, the items that were recalled are Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods’ Chicken Caesar Wrap, along with the following salads – Chef Salad, Chicken Caesar Salad, Chicken and Bacon Cobb Salad, Garden Side Salad, Mexican Side Salad, and Southwestern Style Salad.



Ukrop recall (SOURCE: FDA)

The FDA says the brown hard plastic that was found in the ingredient could be a choking hazard, but no injuries have been reported.

Salad items with the package sell-by date of Oct. 24, 2021, and Chicken Caesar Wraps with a sell-by date of Oct. 23, 2021, are being taken off the shelves. Those who purchased the product should return it to Kroger stores in Tennessee or Kentucky for a full refund.

