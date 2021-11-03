Fazenda Cubo Hydroponic Cultivation / Estúdio Lava

Taming fruit: How orchards have transformed the land, offered sanctuary, and inspired creativity, by Bernd Brunner, 2021. Greystone Books Ltd. One might tame lions, or dogs, or other animals, but, does one really tame fruit (or any other plants or plant parts come to that)? Yes, it is possible to domesticate – ‘taming’ by another name – plants (Jeffrey Ross-Ibarra et al., PNAS 104 (suppl 1): 8641-8648, 2007; https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.0700643104) as it is animals. Although not necessarily carried out in the same ways, the end result – biological entities whose characteristics have to one degree or another become moulded by humanity – is essentially the same for both groups of organisms. Whilst we have many publications dealing with the domestication of cereals (e.g. here, and here) and other crops (e.g. Daniel Zohary and Maria Hopf, Science 182: 887-894, 1973; doi: 10.1126/science.182.4115.887; Catherine Preece et al., Functional Ecology 31: 387-397, 2017; https://doi.org/10.1111/1365-2435.12760) that supply the calories essential for human sustenance, there’s probably much less published about the development of the fruit side of things. In an attempt to redress that imbalance is Bernd Brunner’s Taming fruit, which book is here appraised.

