Agriculture

Fazenda Cubo Hydroponic Cultivation / Estúdio Lava

By Curated by Susanna Moreira
ArchDaily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe, Ailton Silva Santos, Andra Materiais Elétricos, Art Inox Ferro, Day Brasil, Fogões shop, Ladrilar, Ligue Limpeza, Loja Merc, Longa Sistemas de Armazenagem, Metal Brothers, Portceramic, Rebiplast, Sulfisa, Telha Norte, Trimble Navigation. Lead Architects: Julia Reis, Lucas Bueno. Engineering: Embrac Engenharia. Consultants: Vértice Ambiental. Text description provided...

www.archdaily.com

ArchDaily

Rural Landscapes: How Food Production Shapes the Land

Food cultivation is one of the great historical milestones of our society's development. The knowledge of agriculture was fundamental for the evolution of a nomadic society into a sedentary civilization. Centuries later, agricultural production has become one of the main contributors to the organization of the land. This phenomenon can be seen in the aerial images we have selected below.
AGRICULTURE
harborcountry-news.com

Artesian Farm uses hydroponics to grow year-round

NEW BUFFALO — As most Southwest Michigan farmers are done harvesting and prepare for winter, the fields at Artesian Farm in New Buffalo continue to produce fresh crops of lettuce, basil and kale. Keith Kudla, chief financial officer at Artesian Farm, said they’re able to do so through hydroponic farming...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
botany.one

Cultivating interest in fruits

Taming fruit: How orchards have transformed the land, offered sanctuary, and inspired creativity, by Bernd Brunner, 2021. Greystone Books Ltd. One might tame lions, or dogs, or other animals, but, does one really tame fruit (or any other plants or plant parts come to that)? Yes, it is possible to domesticate – ‘taming’ by another name – plants (Jeffrey Ross-Ibarra et al., PNAS 104 (suppl 1): 8641-8648, 2007; https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.0700643104) as it is animals. Although not necessarily carried out in the same ways, the end result – biological entities whose characteristics have to one degree or another become moulded by humanity – is essentially the same for both groups of organisms. Whilst we have many publications dealing with the domestication of cereals (e.g. here, and here) and other crops (e.g. Daniel Zohary and Maria Hopf, Science 182: 887-894, 1973; doi: 10.1126/science.182.4115.887; Catherine Preece et al., Functional Ecology 31: 387-397, 2017; https://doi.org/10.1111/1365-2435.12760) that supply the calories essential for human sustenance, there’s probably much less published about the development of the fruit side of things. In an attempt to redress that imbalance is Bernd Brunner’s Taming fruit, which book is here appraised.
AGRICULTURE
ArchDaily

Farmers Circle / DO Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Farmers Circle is an old farm revived in a 500-hectare hilly area in the Ukmergė district, presenting farming as an event. In addition to the usual vegetable fields and grazing cattle, there is a conference center, restaurant, hotel, newly equipped nature trails, and terraces with outdoor fireplaces.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Gantry House / OOF

Manufacturers: Aspect Windows, JTK Metal Craft, Luna Joinery, MKM Structural Steel, Synergy Tiling. Text description provided by the architects. Gantry House is the major overhaul of a sweet weatherboard cottage into an indoor-outdoor/house/warehouse/workshop for a family to enjoy doing and collecting of all sorts. While maintaining its modest cottage appearance on the street, GantryHouse expands into its backyard with airy, sunny, open trussed living spaces –robust and comfy, just like its family.
WORLD
theiet.org

Cultivated meat project devours $10m grant at Tufts

A team led by a Tufts professor has received a five-year, $10m grant from the US Department of Agriculture to develop artificial meat produced from cells grown in bioreactors, as an alternative food source for the world's burgeoning population. As the world’s demand for protein grows, food production needs to...
AGRICULTURE
Washington Business Journal

Local hydroponic greenhouse Greenswell Growers begins production of baby leaf greens

Leafy greens production is ramping up at local hydroponic greenhouse Greenswell Growers. Operations were already underway during its grand opening ceremony last Friday. The 77,000 square-foot Goochland County-based facility was a $17 million investment with assistance from Gov. Ralph Northam's Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund. The Virginia Department of Agriculture worked with the county to secure the project for the Commonwealth.
AGRICULTURE
TIME

The Cow That Could Feed the Planet

The cows in Farmer John’s pasture lead an idyllic life. They roam through tree-shaded meadows, tearing up mouthfuls of clover while nursing their calves in tranquility. Tawny brown, compact and muscular, they are Limousins, a breed known for the quality of its meat and much sought-after by the high-end restaurants and butchers in the nearby food mecca of Maastricht, in the southernmost province of the Netherlands. In a year or two, meat from these dozen cows could end up on the plates of Maastricht’s better-known restaurants, but the cows themselves are not headed for the slaughterhouse. Instead, every few months, a veterinarian equipped with little more than a topical anesthetic and a scalpel will remove a peppercorn-size sample of muscle from their flanks, stitch up the tiny incision and send the cows back to their pasture.
ANIMALS
TechCrunch

Bionic hydroponic

As I allude to in the piece, there are still plenty of question marks around the technology. At the top of the list are profitability and sustainability. And I fear that the former might come at the expense of the latter. What does seem certain, however, is that — if the category is going to survive and thrive — robotics and automation will need to play a major role.
INDUSTRY
althealthworks.com

Largest Pork Producer in the U.S. Now Owned by $22 Billion Chinese Meat Processing Company

The top producer of pork in the United States, the Smithfield Corporation of Smithfield, Virginia, is well known for its line of sausages, roasts, ribs, bacon and more. These types of processed meats are favorites among United States customers, where they are widely consumed with Sunday breakfasts, at diners and breakfast spots across the country, and in other ways.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Study estimates scale of plastic waste crisis from Covid response — and the results are mind-boggling

The world generated a staggering amount of plastic waste during the pandemic, made up mainly of single-use PPEs, masks and other Covid-related medical products, according to a recent study.The study estimated that 8.4 million tonnes of Covid-related plastic waste were generated from 193 countries as of August. Of this, 25,000 tonnes are released into oceans, making up about 1.5 per cent of the total global riverine plastic discharge. The study was conducted by researchers from Nanjing University in China and the University of California in the US and published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on...
ENVIRONMENT
ArchDaily

Cabin Moss / Béres Architects

“Measure twice, dig once” - this was the driving force behind the smart foundation idea that Attila Béres and Attila Hideg figured out to protect the roots of the gigantic trees of the site. At the same time, their idea made it possible to sketch up a cabin that can be built by one person. Believe it or not, this little hideaway had been created by owner and builder Attila Hideg all alone.
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Morrisons supermarket funds trial feeding cows red UK seaweed to cut carbon emissions

A supermarket is planning to trial the use of seaweed to potentially help reduce the amount of methane produced by cattle.Morrisons is funding the three-year experiment with Queen’s University Belfast to find out how effective feeding cows seaweed from the Irish and British coasts will be in cutting emissions of the greenhouse gas.Methane is 30 times more effective in trapping heat into the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.The research programme, led by Professor Sharon Huws and Dr Katerina Theodoridou of the Institute for Global Food Security (IGFS) at the university, will also see if feeding cattle seaweed would improve the animals’...
AGRICULTURE
ArchDaily

Nanjing Yincheng KinmaQ+ Community / M.A.O. + UNIT ARCHITECT

Manufacturers: 上海道翔环保科技发展有限公司, 南京红叶门窗有限公司, 江苏新丽源南亚新材料有限公司. Lead Architects: Yunfeng Wang, Han Chen, Wenyi Geng, Guisong Zhang, Bin Chen, Chujun Hu, Jie Guan. The housing shortage in big cities. Nowadays, living in big cities is quite expensive, which has already become a global social phenomenon. It is more and more difficult for young...
ENTERTAINMENT
ArchDaily

Infinitus Plaza / Zaha Hadid Architects

Interiors: Zaha Hadid Architects, GoldMantis, Sundart. Site Supervision: Guangzhou Pearl River Engineering Construction Supervision. Text description provided by the architects. Infinitus Plaza is the new global headquarters of Infinitus China. Incorporating work environments designed to nurture connectivity, creativity and entrepreneurship, the new headquarters also includes the group’s herbal medicine research facilities and safety assessment labs as well as a learning centre for conferences and exhibitions.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Safdie Architects Designs a Garden-Hospital in Cartagena, Colombia

Safdie Architects Designs a Garden-Hospital in Cartagena, Colombia. The Serena del Mar Hospital Center (CHSM) is the first hospital designed by Safdie Architects. Focusing on the human being, the concept revolves around the idea that "access to nature and natural light are vital in creating improved therapeutic experiences for patients, families and staff alike". Seeking to provide a sense of well-being that leads to better clinical outcomes, the hospital has started opening in phases to the public, earlier this year. The firm's first project in Latin America is not the only one, in fact, Safdie Architects are working on Qorner, a residential project under construction in Quito, Ecuador, and the Albert Einstein Education and Research Center in Brazil, to be inaugurated in early 2022.
ENTERTAINMENT
ArchDaily

Peggy’s Cove / Omar Gandhi Architect

General Engineering: Harbourside Engineering, Englobe. Text description provided by the architects. Respect is the underlying theme driving the design for the infrastructure improvement strategy at Peggy’s Cove. Respect for the forces of nature on the barren landscape. Respect for the local families and character of their village. Respect for the balance between a manufactured and natural landscape. And finally, respect for those of all abilities to share in the atmosphere and spirit that is embedded in the iconic Canadian landmark that is Peggy’s Cove.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

The Architecture of Technology and Nature: 9 Unbuilt Projects in the Far East Submitted to ArchDaily

The Architecture of Technology and Nature: 9 Unbuilt Projects in the Far East Submitted to ArchDaily. The built environment of Far East Asia is challenging the paradigm through urban developments that are centered around principles of sustainability, community, and user-centric design. Following concerns of high-density neighborhoods and compromised landscapes, architects of that region became aware that building for the future means changing their outlook on financially-driven projects with unsustainable strategies, and replacing them with structures that put the user and the environment at the forefront.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

MAD Architects Breaks Ground on New Residential Tower in Denver

MAD Architects Breaks Ground on New Residential Tower in Denver. MAD Architects has broken ground on One River North, a sixteen-storey residential tower which features a descending nature trail carved into its façade. The project is set to "blur the lines between the built and natural environments" with more than 13,000 sq. ft. of open-air spaces, a water feature, and trail-like walkways, echoing Colorado's rich terrains. The project is expected to be complete towards the end of 2023.
DENVER, CO
ArchDaily

Casa Serbia / Grupo Culata Jovái

Text description provided by the architects. The project in question is a large house in the center of Asunción that has gone through different phases and reforms and that once again will be converted into a home. The assignment requires the integration of some spaces and the improvement of the general conditions of the building without modifying the typology. This is done in a very simple way: removing the surplus constructions accumulated in previous renovations, favoring the entry of light and natural ventilation, repairing the construction where necessary and reusing the materials from the demolitions where possible.
VISUAL ART

