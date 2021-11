Supply chain disruptions. Escalating energy costs. Rising labor costs. Rising interest rates. If you were to listen to any economist outline their recent analysis or a corporate leadership team walk through their company’s recent performance or prospects for the future, one or more of the aforementioned developments will likely enter the conversation. In isolation, each of these developments would cause consternation within corporate America. However, when they arise in a simultaneous fashion, this unique occurrence can only mean one thing: The cost of doing business is going higher with a velocity that markets have not experienced for the better part of a generation.

