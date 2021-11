No president in recent history has labored under the weight of as many crises as Joe Biden is today. Inflation and shortages, a tepid job market, soaring crime, failure to pass his spending plan and an infrastructure bill, parents revolting against government schools, and foreign policy fumbling have his approval rating baldly upside down. But there is one crisis that Biden could fix, or at least significantly ameliorate in fairly short order. That is the border. And there are signs, faint though they be, that the administration is finally understanding this.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 12 DAYS AGO