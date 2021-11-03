CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Local businesses begging for employees

By Doug Kneibert, Contributing Columnist
Sedalia Democrat
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re facing what may be an unprecedented labor shortage in this country, and no one seems to know exactly why. In its Oct. 15 issue, The Wall Street...

www.sedaliademocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
CreditCards.com

Shop small and local: How to score rewards and support local small businesses

Here’s how to improve your small-business shopping strategies, starting on Small Business Saturday and continuing throughout the year. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
nemonews.net

Local Businesses Impacted By Shortages

Remember last year’s shortages of toilet paper, cleaning supplies and PPE?. Those same problems continue, and experts say it’s going to get worse before it gets better. Many factors have driven the supply chain shortage, which was magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic. The closure of many manufacturers worldwide, shipping issues, and a shortage of manufacturing and warehouse workers, as well truck drivers to deliver the products are all factors in the growing number of shortages.
ECONOMY
wbfo.org

Ballots go out to local Starbucks employees deciding whether to unionize

A national focus is on the votes from employees at three area Starbucks stores who are deciding if they will become the first of the coffee company's 9,000 corporate-owned stores to unionize. Noam Scheiber of the New York Times has been talking with workers and company officials about the many...
DEPEW, NY
KSLTV

Utah businesses helping employees cope with mental health

SALT LAKE CITY — Taking care of our mental health at work is the focus of a new campaign Utah business leaders launched on Tuesday. More people than ever are quitting their jobs in just about every industry. Many are burnt out. Companies in Utah are taking notice. Several business...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Begging#Wall Street#The Wall Street Journal
moodyonthemarket.com

Businesses Wrestle With Their Role in New Employee Vaccine Mandate

The new Federal mandate for COVID-19 vaccination in the workplace in all businesses with 100 or more employees is causing a mixture of relief, confusion, irritation and considerable opposition. While some employees are happy that more of their co-workers will be vaccinated, companies are feeling the burden of more of the vaccination responsibility being placed on their shoulders.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hometownsource.com

Local business leaders discuss challenges

The Waconia Chamber of Commerce marked “National Manufacturing Month” recently, with its October business luncheon held at Cabinetworks Group, the second largest cabinet manufacturer in the nation. Cabinetworks, formerly Medallion Cabinetry, has 250,000 square feet of manufacturing space in its two Waconia facilities and employs more than 560 people –...
WACONIA, MN
Fox News

Biden admin to fine businesses for unvaccinated employees

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
cavaliercountyextra.com

Local businesses deliver with small town touch

Local businesses keep finding ways to deliver for their customers. Most people are aware of the merchandise and employee shortages facing businesses across the nation. Many here have gone above and beyond to get products and offer new services for their customers. “Back when it all started, we did some...
LANGDON, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
WTHI

National labor shortage is hurting one local business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The national labor shortage continues to affect thousands of businesses, including many in the Wabash Valley. Indiana University economists released an article stating the shortage could last well into 2022. Currently, there are 11 million jobs available, but total employment remains 4.5 million below the pre-pandemic level. Since the start of the pandemic over 60,000 Hoosiers have left the workforce. The lack of labor participation is hurting businesses and causing some to close down. The issue can be attributed to COVID-19 unemployment relief checks, an increase in people retiring, and family illnesses. One local business affected by the shortage is Pizza Gallery in Terre Haute. The owner, Danielle Flora, says she has been struggling to find employees for over two years now.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
kmuw.org

Local business Make-A-Fort thinks inside the box

It’s not often that an international company can trace its roots back to a 3-year-old kid. Yet that’s the backstory for Make-A-Fort, an e-commerce retailer based in Augusta that does business in the United States, Canada and Europe. It started because Kent and Shannon Johnson were trying to find a...
KIDS
alabamanews.net

Local Businesses Looking to Hire for Busy Holiday Season

Many businesses around the country are seeking extra help this holiday season!. Officials with the Alabama Retail Association say the demand gets higher starting in the month of November for businesses, especially with huge sales like Black Friday. Though retail isn’t the only area that sees a large crowd for...
PRATTVILLE, AL
Sedalia Democrat

Sedalia Shop Local promotes local businesses

The Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Sedalia have teamed up for a Sedalia Shop Local initiative highlighting and supporting local businesses. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need...
SEDALIA, MO
Mountain Xpress

Mountain Raise connects small businesses with local investors

Supporters of Asheville’s small businesses have long urged Western North Carolina to shop locally. But now, Mountain BizWorks wants to convince the mountain community to invest locally, too. That’s why the Asheville-based nonprofit is hosting its second Mountain Raise Wednesday, Nov. 10, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Hi-Wire Brewing. The event features...
ASHEVILLE, NC
buildingindiana.com

Region Businesses Raise $25,000 for Local Nonprofits

The recent NWIBRT Hard Hat Charity Golf Outing brought together over 300 golfers from more than 50 companies that collectively raised $25,000 for five selected Northwest Indiana nonprofit organizations. The funds are now going to be used to support a collection of important and vital community programs. The outing was...
CHARITIES
sarasotamagazine.com

Local Realtor Earns Certified Business Intermediary Designation

Doug Sullivan of Sarasota-based Ian Black Real Estate recently achieved the Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) designation. This designation means that Sullivan is an experienced business broker according to the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) and can objectively guide local companies through the sale of their business. Sullivan’s credential will allow Ian Black Real Estate to offer business broker services in-house when clients seek to sell both their real estate and business.
SARASOTA, FL
KSNT News

Topekans excited for new local business

TOPEKA (KSNT ) — Topekans, especially cheese lovers, are getting excited to welcome Stumpy’s Smoked Cheese to the neighborhood with their very own store. Stumpy’s is already a household name in Topeka as it is currently sold in more than 35 retail stores. But now, they have their own shop to promote their assortment of […]
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy