Local businesses begging for employees

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The national labor shortage continues to affect thousands of businesses, including many in the Wabash Valley. Indiana University economists released an article stating the shortage could last well into 2022. Currently, there are 11 million jobs available, but total employment remains 4.5 million below the pre-pandemic level. Since the start of the pandemic over 60,000 Hoosiers have left the workforce. The lack of labor participation is hurting businesses and causing some to close down. The issue can be attributed to COVID-19 unemployment relief checks, an increase in people retiring, and family illnesses. One local business affected by the shortage is Pizza Gallery in Terre Haute. The owner, Danielle Flora, says she has been struggling to find employees for over two years now.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO