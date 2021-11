The Arizona Coyotes had managed to stay injury-free over the first five games of the season. Then came Game No. 6, and three players went down. Goalie Carter Hutton is expected to miss two to four weeks with a lower body injury. Defenseman Conor Timmins has been ruled out for eight to 12 weeks with a lower body injury, and forward Ryan Dzingel, injured along with Timmins in the second period of the Coyotes' 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers Monday after he came to Timmins' defense, has an upper body injury with his status yet to be made official.

NHL ・ 15 DAYS AGO