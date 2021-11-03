CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
110 countries pledge to end deforestation by 2030

By Teresa Bergen
Inhabitat.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 100 leaders from around the world pledged to reverse deforestation by 2030, in what’s being lauded as the first big achievement of COP26. Countries are backing up their promise with more than $19 billion in public and private funds. “We have to stop the devastating loss of...

inhabitat.com

