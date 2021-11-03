Pandora Papers pose no significant concerns over money laundering, counterterrorism financing — Singapore's finance minister
SINGAPORE (Nov 3): The Pandora Papers had not raised significant concerns over money laundering and counterterrorism financing, said Singapore’s Finance Minister Lawrence Wong. This was based on the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) assessment and information available thus far, he told Parliament here on Wednesday (Nov 3). Nevertheless, Wong...www.theedgemarkets.com
Comments / 0