City Park gives sneak peek of Celebration in the Oaks preparations

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Ballet is bringing back its holiday favorite, “The Nutcracker”, but this production is going to look a little different.
(credit: Colorado Ballet)
“The Nutcracker” premiered 129-years-ago, and has been a holiday classic ever since. The story begins with Clara befriending the Nutcracker, who then comes to life on Christmas Eve night to battle against the evil, Mouse King. A win against the mice transforms the Nutcracker into a handsome Prince, and he and Clara travel to the Land of Sweets. It’s a beautiful fantasy, that has become a tradition for many families.
“I would say it’s the story number...
Comments / 0