CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

City Park gives sneak peek of Celebration in the Oaks preparations

By WDSU Digital Team
WDSU
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity Park gave a sneak peek of preparations underway for this year's Celebration in the Oaks. City Park is offering both driving and walking tours for Celebration in the Oaks this year. Celebrations in the...

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Fountain Square ice rink opens with a sneak peek

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The ice rink at Fountain Square opened Nov. 1. There will be limited reservations this week for skaters but more will be available after an official grand opening on Friday. The bumper cars are also returning this year. The rink will stay open through February 22.
CINCINNATI, OH
disneyfoodblog.com

SNEAK PEEK at the NEW runDisney Items for the Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend

The Wine & Dine Half Marathon weekend will be taking place in Disney World in less than a week!. These races (a 5K, 10K, half-marathon, and 2-course challenge) will take place from November 4th through the 7th. Runners will race through Disney World and then will have the chance to attend an after-hours party in EPCOT, where they can enjoy snacks and drinks from the Food & Wine Festival and even go on EPCOT attractions. Now, we have a first look at the merchandise that’ll be available at this event!
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walking Tours#City Park
kgns.tv

City invited to celebrate Halloween events at the bat park

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to check out a local bat cave as part of one of the many Halloween-themed events. In addition to a bat show, there will be other fun things for the kids to do such as games booths and a Halloween costume contest.
LAREDO, TX
9NEWS

City Park celebrates the completion of a new playground

COLORADO, USA — Denver children have a new playground to explore at City Park. On Tuesday, Denver Parks and Recreation announced the completion of the $2 million 2017 Elevate Denver Bond project that funded the replacement of the entire playground. In a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mayor Michael B. Hancock, Happy Haynes,...
DENVER, CO
CBS New York

‘City Climb’ Opens With Unobstructed Skyline Views At Hudson Yards

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thrill seekers can get a truly unique view of New York City. City Climb at 30 Hudson Yards lets visitors come face-to-face with the city’s skyline — no railing or glass window. It allows urban explorers to ascend nearly 1,300 feet above 10th Avenue. It’s billed as the world’s highest external building climb. The unobstructed view and experience will cost $185. It will be open to the public rain, shine or snow, as long as it’s safe and above 23 degrees. For more information, visit edgenyc.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
snjtoday.com

Holiday Sneak Peeks

It seems that most people are ready to get into the holiday shopping spirit now that we are in November. In the Glasstown Arts District, we are finalizing decorations, plans, specials to invite you to “shop small” and keep much of your spending dollars in the local community. In the...
MILLVILLE, NJ
WDSU

As pandemic fades, Mobile planning 2022 Mardi Gras

MOBILE, Ala. — With cases of COVID-19 on the decline yet still less than half of Alabama's residents fully vaccinated, plans are underway for next year’s Mardi Gras celebration in Mobile with parades, float and balls. WPMI-TV reports that venues like the city’s convention centers already are fully booked, and...
MOBILE, AL
NBC News

DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: Horror at the Lake

Do This Instead of Cleaning Gutters (It's Genius) Everything You Need to Know about macOS MontereymacOS Monterey: A Quick Tour with Tips & Hacks. Roofers Tested 17 Gutter Guards… Here’s What They Discovered. Undo. Sonovia /. The Best Face Mask for Air Travel in 2021.
LIFESTYLE
Only In Wyoming

The Romantic Wyoming Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Weekend

Planning a getaway in Wyoming is so exciting. After all, there are dozens of places to choose from, and there’s truly something for everyone to enjoy! If you’re looking to plan a romantic getaway for you and your sweetheart, why not book this cozy cabin in the beautiful community of Story? Story is a quiet […] The post The Romantic Wyoming Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Weekend appeared first on Only In Your State.
WYOMING STATE
CBS Denver

Holiday Classic ‘The Nutcracker’ Gets Whole New Look

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Ballet is bringing back its holiday favorite, “The Nutcracker”, but this production is going to look a little different. (credit: Colorado Ballet) “The Nutcracker” premiered 129-years-ago, and has been a holiday classic ever since. The story begins with Clara befriending the Nutcracker, who then comes to life on Christmas Eve night to battle against the evil, Mouse King. A win against the mice transforms the Nutcracker into a handsome Prince, and he and Clara travel to the Land of Sweets.  It’s a beautiful fantasy, that has become a tradition for many families. “I would say it’s the story number...
DENVER, CO
Only In Wyoming

Donna’s Main Street Diner Is An Unassuming Spot In Wyoming That Doesn’t Look Like Much, But The Food Is Unforgettable

If you are considering becoming a local at a new place, Donna’s Main Street Diner in Newcastle, Wyoming, should be one of the first places you consider. With 4.5 stars on Yelp, (which we feel is underselling Donna’s), Donna’s Main Street Diner is a homestyle kitchen with homestyle vibes that you will always be excited to return to.
WYOMING STATE
Only In Louisiana

A Mysterious Woodland Trail In Louisiana Will Take You To Abandoned WWII Relics

Grab your sneakers, because there’s one incredible hiking area that’s home to one of the most unique hiking trails in Louisiana. History lovers and nature lovers will have a blast exploring the Woodlands Conservancy, and here’s why: For more information, including hours of operation and trail maps, visit the Woodlands Conservancy website, and don’t forget […] The post A Mysterious Woodland Trail In Louisiana Will Take You To Abandoned WWII Relics appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Alaska

Stay In A Cozy A-Frame And Ski Alaska’s Snowiest City This Winter

If you love a good, snowy winter, you need to stay in this cozy A-Frame in Alaska in the heart of our state’s winter wonderland. This stop is guaranteed to get you warm and comfortable after a long day of exploring everything Valdez has to offer. Pack your bags, grab your skis, and head on […] The post Stay In A Cozy A-Frame And Ski Alaska’s Snowiest City This Winter appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy