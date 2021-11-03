City Park gives sneak peek of Celebration in the Oaks preparations

The Wine & Dine Half Marathon weekend will be taking place in Disney World in less than a week!. These races (a 5K, 10K, half-marathon, and 2-course challenge) will take place from November 4th through the 7th. Runners will race through Disney World and then will have the chance to attend an after-hours party in EPCOT, where they can enjoy snacks and drinks from the Food & Wine Festival and even go on EPCOT attractions. Now, we have a first look at the merchandise that’ll be available at this event!

