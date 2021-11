There's already been plenty of relationship drama this season of Winter House, and the November 3 episode brought us even more. After Gabby Kniery expressed to Julia McGuire that she was crushing on Luke Gulbranson, Julia seemed to get a little flirty with Luke during one of the parties in the house. When Gabby saw this, she pulled Paige DeSorbo aside and shared how hurt she was by Julia, who even offered to talk to Luke for her earlier in the episode. Gabby also claimed that Julia had something to do with the breakup with her ex.

