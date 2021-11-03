Father killed daughter’s boyfriend for selling her into sex-trafficking ring: cops Rose Abuin/New York Daily News

A father in Washington state has been accused of abducting a man and beating him to death with a cinderblock after learning that he allegedly sold his daughter into a sex-trafficking ring.

John Eisenman is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of his daughter’s 19-year-old boyfriend, identified by the Spokesman-Review as Andrew Sorensen. The 60-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Oct. 29 and he is being held in lieu of $1 million bond, according to a press release issued by the Spokane Police Department on Monday.

In October 2020, Eisenman was told his juvenile daughter was sold into a sex trafficking ring in the Seattle area, and that Sorensen “may have been the one responsible for her sale,” police said. He was able to rescue his daughter and get her back to Spokane later the same month.

When Eisenman learned Sorensen would be at a location in Airway Heights, he traveled to the area and then waited for the 19-year-old to arrive.

“During that encounter Eisenman abducted the victim, tying him up and placing him in the trunk of a vehicle. Eisenman subsequently assaulted the victim by hitting him in the head with a cinder block and then stabbed him repeatedly, causing his death,” police said.

“After the homicide, Eisenman drove the vehicle to a remote area in North Spokane County and abandoned the car with the body still inside.”

Sorensen’s remains were not discovered until last month after authorities received a tip about a foul smell coming from an abandoned car on East Everett Avenue in Spokane on Oct. 22.

Police believe the victim was killed sometime in November 2020.