CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Father killed daughter’s boyfriend for selling her into sex-trafficking ring: cops

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zjWAE_0clXw4Fw00
Father killed daughter’s boyfriend for selling her into sex-trafficking ring: cops Rose Abuin/New York Daily News

A father in Washington state has been accused of abducting a man and beating him to death with a cinderblock after learning that he allegedly sold his daughter into a sex-trafficking ring.

John Eisenman is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of his daughter’s 19-year-old boyfriend, identified by the Spokesman-Review as Andrew Sorensen. The 60-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Oct. 29 and he is being held in lieu of $1 million bond, according to a press release issued by the Spokane Police Department on Monday.

In October 2020, Eisenman was told his juvenile daughter was sold into a sex trafficking ring in the Seattle area, and that Sorensen “may have been the one responsible for her sale,” police said. He was able to rescue his daughter and get her back to Spokane later the same month.

When Eisenman learned Sorensen would be at a location in Airway Heights, he traveled to the area and then waited for the 19-year-old to arrive.

“During that encounter Eisenman abducted the victim, tying him up and placing him in the trunk of a vehicle. Eisenman subsequently assaulted the victim by hitting him in the head with a cinder block and then stabbed him repeatedly, causing his death,” police said.

“After the homicide, Eisenman drove the vehicle to a remote area in North Spokane County and abandoned the car with the body still inside.”

Sorensen’s remains were not discovered until last month after authorities received a tip about a foul smell coming from an abandoned car on East Everett Avenue in Spokane on Oct. 22.

Police believe the victim was killed sometime in November 2020.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily News

Police investigating whether another person was involved in Cleo Smith’s abduction

A 4-year-old kidnapping victim found safe and alive earlier this month told authorities a woman took care of her after she was abducted from her family campsite by a man described as an avid Bratz doll collector. Cleo Smith’s claims have prompted authorities to wonder whether or not Terence Kelly acted alone when he snatched the young girl from a campground in Australia the night of Oct. 16. ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily News

Kyle Rittenhouse called to the stand by defense in murder trial

A day after the prosecution rested its case in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, the defense called the defendant to the stand to testify on his behalf. Rittenhouse’s defense had indicated several times during the first days of the trial that the 18-year-old would testify. Rittenhouse, then 17, shot three men, two of them fatally at protests in Kenosha, Wis., on Aug. 25, 2020, two days after ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily News

Suspect accused of killing Georgia police officer dies by suicide as SWAT team closes in

A man accused of fatally shooting a Georgia police officer died by suicide Tuesday evening, minutes before a SWAT team stormed into the apartment. Jordan Jackson, 22, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Riverdale apartment, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday night. Jackson, accused of fatally shooting Officer Paramhans Desai during an attempted ...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily News

Thieves smash door at Givenchy store in Manhattan, steal $80K in purses and clothes

A group of thieves bashed the glass front door of a pricey French boutique on the Upper East Side and cleared the place out early Wednesday. The crooks smashed their way into the Givenchy store on Madison Ave. at. E. 65th St. in at about 4:30 a.m., cops said. Once inside, they stole 39 purses and two ready-to-wear women’s garments, valued at about $80,000 in total, police said. They then ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy