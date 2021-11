The weatherman reportedly is calling for the possibility of snow in the near future, which will change the outlook for deer hunters. There have been scattered reports of hunters tagging deer around the county, but most of the hunters I have talked to are waiting for colder weather or the chance for a bruiser buck. Passing up smaller/younger bucks for a chance at a mature whitetail buck is a growing trend that has caught on. Granted not all of us have the luxury of being too selective, if given the opportunity to take a bigger buck, but most of today’s hunters would do so. A lot of the older hunters also seem to be waiting for cross bow season to open from Nov. 6-19. As the season gets colder, it becomes increasingly difficult to draw back and hold at full draw when you are plagued with the infirmities of older age. If you think I jest, all I can offer is just wait and eventually see for yourself.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO