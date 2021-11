Gas is the cleanest of all fossil fuels, and its abundance, flexibility, and affordability makes it an ideal fuel of choice, according to the GECF. The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), the global platform of the leading gas producing nations, has urged the international community gathered in Glasgow, UK, for UNFCCC COP26 to look for energy options that achieve the right balance between the post-COVID-19 economic and social requirements and climate actions, particularly for the most vulnerable regions of the world.

