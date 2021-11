PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After reaching a tentative agreement one week ago on a new contract averting a possible SEPTA strike, some Transport Workers Union Local 234 members are apparently still not happy with the proposed deal. Union members are voting Friday to ratify the proposed contract agreement with SEPTA, but with not all demands being met, many are threatening to vote against the new deal. TWU president Willie Brown took to YouTube Thursday night to address the nearly 5,000 SEPTA workers that make up the union. He says there has been a tremendous amount of misinformation being spread on social media...

TRAFFIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO