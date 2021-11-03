Displaying items by tag: East Rockingham Elementary

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 7 days ago

Pee Dee Electric announces Bright Ideas Grant winners

LILESVILLE — Pee Dee Electric awards $14,000 in Bright Ideas Education Grants to local educators funding a total of eight different projects. More than 1,000 students across all grade levels and subject areas in Anson, Richmond, Scotland, and Stanly counties will benefit from these grants.

Monday, 01 March 2021 11:30

Sending Texas a little love from East Rockingham Elementary

East Rockingham Elementary School Counselor Sarah Radford is part of a group of elementary counselors nationwide who have a group on Facebook. The group bounces ideas off of each other, asks each other questions, and collaborates about the school counseling profession.

Friday, 23 October 2020 16:26

East Rockingham announces honor students

East Rockingham Elementary announces the recipients of the following awards for the first nine weeks.

Friday, 07 June 2019 14:55

East Rockingham names Honor Roll students

East Rockingham Elementary has announced its Honor Roll for the fourth nine weeks of the school year.

Tuesday, 05 February 2019 18:31

Traffic jam inspires East Rockingham student's book

ROCKINGHAM — Being stuck behind a “slowpoke” in traffic isn’t always a bad thing.

For 8-year-old Ethan Glidewell, a second-grader at East Rockingham Elementary, it was inspiration for his first book.

