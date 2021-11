November can be an exciting month in the land of Genoa City. Not only are the holidays inching closer, but there’s American Thanksgiving — plus it’s sweeps month! What’s set to unfold on The Young and the Restless (Y&R) in the next four to five weeks? Jill Abbott will return with some stunning moves. Also, Phyllis and Nick split up, while Ashland faces uncertainty. Learn about these storylines and others in the below Y&R spoilers for November 2021.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO