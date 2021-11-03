Cal Football: 5 Questions For the Arizona Wildcats Beat Writer

Cal heads to the desert this week to face Arizona, which has lost 20 consecutive games but hasn’t lost to the Bears in Tucson since 2004, when Aaron Rodgers was in college.

As we do each week, we reached out to a beat writer who covers Cal’s opponent to get a closer look. Here’s our conversation with Michael Lev, in his sixth season cover the Wildcats for the Arizona Daily Star:

1. Arizona played a strong first half against Washington and a good second half at USC before losing close in both games. Lev talks in the video above what will be the key to them putting together a full game and whether he believes they will win before the season is over?

Putting together a 60-minute game has been a recent theme with the Wildcats, Lev explains. "They just haven't done it. Usually there's kind of one bad stretch in each game that's been their undoing," he says.

Consistency has been "elusive," Lev says. The offense finally delivered at USC, but the defense faltered in their 41-34 loss.

"As to whether I think they'll win, I still think they will I think this week is a decent chance. I also think anything's possible in the Pac.12."

2. Jedd Fisch has been the coach for only eight of the Wildcats’ 20 consecutive losses, but how is he coping? What has his approach been with his players?

"Some of us have taken to calling him Jedd Lasso because he's so relentlessly positive," Lev says in the video above. "No matter the circumstance, he's always got a smile on his face, he's always trying to pump up the team, he's trying to instill confidence in them.

"He understands about half the guys on the roster have never won a college football game."

3. Arizona has traditionally been a basketball school, but I saw they only drew about 30,000 to the Washington game. How are fans responding to this season?

Lev believes fans were skeptical of Fisch when he first was hired. "He won them over in a big way in the off-season. I would give him an `A-plus' for the way he handled the offseason," he says in the video above, before explaining in details what Fisch did to get fans on his side.

The Cats played well in a season-opening loss to BYU before getting "thumped" by San Diego State.

Then they lost to Northern Arizona, an FCS program that hadn't beaten the Wildcats since the the days before FDR administration. "At that point in time, the honeymoon came to an end," Lev says.

Time has helped fans gain perspective that Fisch has a significant rebuild on his hands.

4. What can Cal expect from freshman quarterback Will Plummer? It seems like he played his best game last week against USC. What are his strengths and what have been his shortcomings?

"It definitely was his best game, no question about it," Lev says.

Plummer has had to adjust to a new system. "He is an above-average athlete. Plays with a lot of grit. Has good arm strength. Plays with a good rhythm and quickness to his game," explains Lev, who says Plummer's issues at times have included forcing throws and managing the game.

5. Defensive lineman Mo Diallo, who transferred to Arizona before the season from Central Michigan, leads the team in tackles for loss and sacks. How big a surprise has he been and how big a loss would it be if he isn’t able to play Saturday after being injured against USC?

"He's been extremely important," Lev says. "This is a game, to me, where you've got to stop Cal's running game. It's going to be hot and you want to keep your defense off the field as much as possible. It's going to be really difficult if they don't have a fully stocked defensive line."

Cover photo of Arizona quarterback Will Plummer by Gary A. Vasquez, USA Today

