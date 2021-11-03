CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Cal Football: 5 Questions For the Arizona Wildcats Beat Writer

By Jeff Faraudo
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 7 days ago

Cal heads to the desert this week to face Arizona, which has lost 20 consecutive games but hasn’t lost to the Bears in Tucson since 2004, when Aaron Rodgers was in college.

As we do each week, we reached out to a beat writer who covers Cal’s opponent to get a closer look. Here’s our conversation with Michael Lev, in his sixth season cover the Wildcats for the Arizona Daily Star:

1. Arizona played a strong first half against Washington and a good second half at USC before losing close in both games. Lev talks in the video above what will be the key to them putting together a full game and whether he believes they will win before the season is over?

Putting together a 60-minute game has been a recent theme with the Wildcats, Lev explains. "They just haven't done it. Usually there's kind of one bad stretch in each game that's been their undoing," he says.

Consistency has been "elusive," Lev says. The offense finally delivered at USC, but the defense faltered in their 41-34 loss.

"As to whether I think they'll win, I still think they will I think this week is a decent chance. I also think anything's possible in the Pac.12."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UKTfJ_0clXuvaG00

2. Jedd Fisch has been the coach for only eight of the Wildcats’ 20 consecutive losses, but how is he coping? What has his approach been with his players?

"Some of us have taken to calling him Jedd Lasso because he's so relentlessly positive," Lev says in the video above. "No matter the circumstance, he's always got a smile on his face, he's always trying to pump up the team, he's trying to instill confidence in them.

"He understands about half the guys on the roster have never won a college football game."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jKcB6_0clXuvaG00

3. Arizona has traditionally been a basketball school, but I saw they only drew about 30,000 to the Washington game. How are fans responding to this season?

Lev believes fans were skeptical of Fisch when he first was hired. "He won them over in a big way in the off-season. I would give him an `A-plus' for the way he handled the offseason," he says in the video above, before explaining in details what Fisch did to get fans on his side.

The Cats played well in a season-opening loss to BYU before getting "thumped" by San Diego State.

Then they lost to Northern Arizona, an FCS program that hadn't beaten the Wildcats since the the days before FDR administration. "At that point in time, the honeymoon came to an end," Lev says.

Time has helped fans gain perspective that Fisch has a significant rebuild on his hands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JTcT7_0clXuvaG00

4. What can Cal expect from freshman quarterback Will Plummer? It seems like he played his best game last week against USC. What are his strengths and what have been his shortcomings?

"It definitely was his best game, no question about it," Lev says.

Plummer has had to adjust to a new system. "He is an above-average athlete. Plays with a lot of grit. Has good arm strength. Plays with a good rhythm and quickness to his game," explains Lev, who says Plummer's issues at times have included forcing throws and managing the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NEJm_0clXuvaG00

5. Defensive lineman Mo Diallo, who transferred to Arizona before the season from Central Michigan, leads the team in tackles for loss and sacks. How big a surprise has he been and how big a loss would it be if he isn’t able to play Saturday after being injured against USC?

"He's been extremely important," Lev says. "This is a game, to me, where you've got to stop Cal's running game. It's going to be hot and you want to keep your defense off the field as much as possible. It's going to be really difficult if they don't have a fully stocked defensive line."

Cover photo of Arizona quarterback Will Plummer by Gary A. Vasquez, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Mac Jones may never recover from worst personal foul call of all time (Video)

Mac Jones stayed in the game after a personal foul call that ranked among the most ridiculous seen in the NFL in recent memory. If you were in any doubt the NFL is serious about protecting quarterbacks, that should have been removed emphatically as the New England Patriots benefited from a call that redefined unnecessary roughness.
NFL
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
saturdaydownsouth.com

High school playoff game postponed after player found dead

A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
HIGH SCHOOL
FanSided

Was former Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater right all along?

Teddy Bridgewater received criticism for his comments about the coaching staff, but was the former Carolina Panthers quarterback right all along?. Things didn’t turn out as expected for Teddy Bridgewater with the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback went through some real complications in 2020 – especially down the stretch – which caused the organization to move on from the player after just one season and go with Sam Darnold instead.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

College Football Coach Stepped Down Following Saturday’s Win

A college football head coach stepped down following his program’s win on Saturday. John Grass, Jacksonville State’s head coach since the 2014 season, announced his resignation on Saturday, following the win over Abilene Christian. Jacksonville State, which is making the move from FCS to FBS in 2023, joining C-USA, won...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Outlines What Could Lead To Nick Saban’s Retirement

A (somewhat misunderstood) Nick Saban quote from today’s SEC coaches teleconference got the college football world all atwitter this afternoon, with the notion that he could coach at Alabama for another decade. He didn’t exactly say that, but it didn’t stop it from becoming fodder today, to the point where even Steve Spurrier weighed in.
COLLEGE SPORTS
GATOR 99.5

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Wildcats#College Football#Basketball#American Football#Cal Football#The Arizona Daily Star#Usc
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Arizona
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Bob Stoops reveals his College Football Playoff top four

If former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops were on the College Football Playoff committee, the top four teams would look a bit different. The College Football Playoff released its first installment of rankings on Tuesday, which featured a variety of surprises in the top 25. The top four, in order, were Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon, but Stoops would drum up a much-different top four, as he did on his YouTube show on Wednesday.
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

Former SEC coach passes away

Longtime SEC coach Joe Lee Dunn passed away Tuesday at the age of 75. Dunn spent time at several SEC schools including South Carolina, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Mississippi State. He was the head coach at Ole Miss for a year in 1994, and his longest stint in the SEC was at Mississippi State from 1996-2002 as the defensive coordinator. His first head coaching job was at New Mexico from 1983-1986.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 11: Ohio State and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 11 as Ohio State and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. What a wild weekend in college football. One team lost in a huge way, as Michigan State went from title contender to out of the playoff due to their loss to Purdue. The Boilermakers have been an upset machine before, taking out the number two team in the country in Iowa earlier this season.
NFL
CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
367
Followers
792
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy