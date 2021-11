OLYMPIA – Six possible names are being considered for Washington state’s next new ferry and the public is being asked to help decide. The Washington State Transportation Commission has legal authority for naming state highways, bridges and ferries in Washington and is putting forth the names for further consideration and public input. The selected name will be given to the state’s next new ferry, which will be a 144-car, hybrid-electric Olympic Class ferry.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO