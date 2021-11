ROCKINGHAM — Steve Morris received a standing ovation Tuesday night before adjourning his final meeting of the City Council. The former owner of Helms Jewelers, Morris served on the Rockingham City Council for four years in the late ‘70s and decided not to run again. He rejoined the council in 2000 and was appointed mayor in 2013 to fill the unexpired term of Gene McLaurin, who was elected to the N.C. Senate.

