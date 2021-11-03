CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Happened to the Cast of The Secret World of Alex Mack?

By Camille Moore
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you grew up during the 1990s, then there’s a good chance you remember the Nickelodeon series The Secret World of Alex Mack. The show centered around a teenage girl named Alex Mack (Larisa Oleynik) who, after coming in contact with a strange chemical, starts to develop special powers. Most notably,...

Whatever Happened to The Cast of Father Ted?

Father Ted is a show that may not be familiar to American viewers, but it was well-liked in the United Kingdom during its three years on the air. The show was centered around three priests who were living in exile in a fictional place called Craggy Island. The priests had gotten in trouble for using money from the church to take a trip to Las Vegas. The priests are joined on the island by their well-meaning but extremely nosy housekeeper, Mrs. Doyle. Even though the priests live in isolation, they still find ways to get into their fair share of trouble. In some ways, Father Ted was ahead of its time. However, even almost 25 years after the show’s final episode, it continues to live on in the hearts of fans. Continue reading to find out what happened to the cast of Father Ted.
Whatever Happened to the Cast of Alvin and the Chipmunks 2?

It’s been more than 60 years since Alvin the Chipmunk and his brothers, Simon and Theodore, were introduced to the world. During that time, they have gone from members of a virtual band to the stars of their own TV series and movies. In 2007, the live-action/computer-animated movie, Alvin and the Chipmunks, was released and became a huge hit at the box office. Two years later, the movie was followed by Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel. The second movie was also a huge success and it featured a cast of very talented voice actors. If you’ve been wondering what the voices of your favorite characters have been up to, now is the perfect time to find out. Keep reading to see what happened to the cast of Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel.
Whatever Happened to the Cast of Cousin Skeeter?

During the 1990s and early 2000s, Nickelodeon had the children’s TV world on lock. The network introduced viewers to dozens of original series and many of them are now considered classics. Among them was the sitcom Cousin Skeeter which aired on Nickelodeon from 1998 to 2001. The show starred a teenage boy who goes to live with his extended family. Skeeter is a puppet, but this is never addressed in the show. He develops a close relationship with his cousin and the two of them often found themselves in funny situations. One of the things that made the series so special was the fact that it had an incredibly talented cast. For some of them, the show was a starting point for their careers, while it was the peak for others. Keep reading to find out what happened to the cast of Cousin Skeeter.
What happened to Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy? Ken Jennings replaces star

Mayim Bialik has bid her goodbye to Jeopardy and Ken Jennings has taken her place as the show continues. On November 8, 2020, Jeopardy fans were left shocked after the news of Alex Trebek’s broke. Not long after that, Jeopardy had announced that the show will go on with a new host. While it was hard to fill Alex’s shoes, the showrunners thought that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards would be suitable for the role.
Whatever Happened to Lela Rochon?

During the 1990s, Lela Rochon was one of the hottest Black actresses in the entertainment industry. Throughout the decade, she appeared in movies like Waiting to Exhale and Why Do Fools Fall in Love. Although her good looks were the first thing that most people noticed about her, Lela also proved that she had the acting chops to put on great performances. Unfortunately, however, things started to slow down for Lela towards the end of the 90s, and viewers started to see less and less of her. Even though she isn’t as active as she used to be, Lela’s resume will always boast some timeless credits. Keep reading to find out what happened to Lela Rochon.
What If? Black Widow Actress Lake Bell Reportedly Joins Cast of Black Panther: World of Wakanda

Lake Bell technically joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe earlier this year, voicing Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the animated Marvel's What If...? series on Disney+. Now, it looks like the Boston Legal alumnus will soon make her way over to the live-action side of things before the end of 2022. In a batch of paparazzi photos released Saturday night (via Cosmic Circus), Bell can be seen on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever before it temporarily halted production due to Letitia Wright's ongoing injury.
What the Hell Happened: Unexpected Secret Revealed Following ‘Eternals’ Press Screening

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) usually keeps a tight grip on the secrets it reveals for its upcoming movies, the MCU had an unexpected leak for their upcoming film, “Eternals.” Even though the spoiler didn’t come from the usual culprit of leaking spoilers — read: Tom Holland — fans and crew are still disappointed about the premature end credit reveal.
It Looks Like Boondock Saints 3 is Happening

As of now, there isn’t much to tell about the story or the fate of Connor and Murphy, but the fact has been revealed that come next May that The Boondock Saints will be returning as Sean Patrick Flanery and Norman Reedus will be taking on their iconic roles once again. Whether or not Clifton Collins Jr. will be back is hard to say, but it’s very likely that we won’t see Billy Connolly or Peter Fonda unless it’s in a flashback since both characters were dead by the end of the movie. As far as Julie Benz and Willem Dafoe there’s also a big question to be answered since both of them are kind of needed for the plot. As a lot of fans will recall, Connor, Murphy, and Romeo were being held in the prison hospital ward at the end of the second movie after a violent shootout that took the life of Connoly’s character, Il Duce. A big hope is that we’ll see roughly the same type of story this time around but perhaps with a little bit of an update since it’s been 12 years since the brothers were last seen.
Whatever Happened to the OG ‘Baywatch’ Cast? See What David Hasselhoff and Other Stars Are Up to Today

On September 22, 1989, the Baywatch lifeguard crew set the standard for sand, sun, surf and sexy drama until the show ended its run on May 14, 2001. The series made one-piece red bathing suits popular and David Hasselhoff, a.k.a Mitch, admits wearing those loose-fitting swimming trucks made him feel, believe it or not, “self-conscious” about his body.
The Top 10 Curses in Movies

Curses are kind of funky when it comes to movies since pretty much anything can be cursed, from an innocuous object to a human being, to something that kind of defies an easy explanation. The reason for this is that curses are without a doubt one of the most diabolical ways to control someone or to exact some type of revenge on them. A curse being lifted in a movie is a rare thing indeed since if it can be lifted then there’s nothing to say that it was ever that strong in the first place. Most curses in the movies tend to be strong enough to weather quite a few things since it takes something very strong to be rid of a curse, and a lot of people in the movies aren’t ready or willing to make such a sacrifice or don’t know how to do so in the first place. This is why such movies are a little bit predictable, but also unpredictable until one figures out what the curse is all about. Here are ten movies that use curses in very interesting ways.
Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Rapper Eve pregnant, expecting first child with husband Maximillion Cooper

Rapper Eve is expecting her first child with her husband, British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!," the Philadelphia artist, 42, captioned a photo of her baby bump on Instagram Friday. "You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."
Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
Did You Know Michael Landon’s Daughter Stars in ‘Yellowstone’?

Yellowstone has turned into a television phenomenon over the past three seasons. The modern-day Western starring Kevin Costner is the most-watched cable show on television, but many fans probably don't know that one of the characters is played by the daughter of TV icon Michael Landon. The Bonanza, Little House...
Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
John-David And Abbie Duggar Share BIG Celebration With Fans

Former Counting On stars John-David and Abbie Duggar have something big to celebrate together and with fans. After a very special day, the couple took to social media to document this moment, talking about how happy they are. Of course, fans are thrilled to hear the news and to see the pair looking so happy together. Read on to find out about John-David and Abbie’s big day.
Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
