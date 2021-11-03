What Happened to the Cast of The Secret World of Alex Mack?

As of now, there isn’t much to tell about the story or the fate of Connor and Murphy, but the fact has been revealed that come next May that The Boondock Saints will be returning as Sean Patrick Flanery and Norman Reedus will be taking on their iconic roles once again. Whether or not Clifton Collins Jr. will be back is hard to say, but it’s very likely that we won’t see Billy Connolly or Peter Fonda unless it’s in a flashback since both characters were dead by the end of the movie. As far as Julie Benz and Willem Dafoe there’s also a big question to be answered since both of them are kind of needed for the plot. As a lot of fans will recall, Connor, Murphy, and Romeo were being held in the prison hospital ward at the end of the second movie after a violent shootout that took the life of Connoly’s character, Il Duce. A big hope is that we’ll see roughly the same type of story this time around but perhaps with a little bit of an update since it’s been 12 years since the brothers were last seen.
