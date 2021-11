Resuming its traditional post as the last stand of the fall festival season, the American Film Institute’s AFI Fest will return to its traditional home at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood, its first in-person fest since 2019. Per AFI president and CEO Bob Gazzale, the event will re-enter the scene with its sense of purpose intact. “AFI Fest was created to fulfil a need, and that need seems to change every year, certainly during a global pandemic,” Gazzale says. “And what we determined early was that the goal of AFI this year was to manifest what we learned during the...

MOVIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO