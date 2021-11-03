Review: The empyrean reach of Vintage High School singers

Review submitted by Hayden Polsky of Quince Orchard High School. Everyone knows the famous fantasy series about a certain boy wizard – he grows up with some terrible relatives, goes to a magic school, saves the world a few times, blah, blah, blah…we’ve all heard it a million times. Everyone knows about his school, too. Divided into four groups, the stories about this boy wizard tell the tales of four kinds of people: brave people, smart people, evil people, and… what did the fourth group of people do? “Puffs,” a play written by Matt Cox and originally produced off-Broadway, sets out to answer this very question. Now, it is one of the most produced plays in high schools across the country, with the newest addition currently playing at Albert Einstein High School.

